2017 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 1st-Round Selection Order and Predictions

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The 2017 NFL draft is still more than two months away. However, the overall draft picture is starting to become clear as we continue to approach April 27.

We've gone through the 2016-17 collegiate season, and we've navigated all-star exhibitions like the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. The next draft-related event on the calendar is the scouting combine, scheduled to kick off at the end of February. After the combine, we'll have weeks of pro days and private workouts to follow.

Just as we know more now about the draft and its potential than we did before the end of the collegiate season, we're going to know a lot more once the combine has concluded.

We're here to take what we already know and apply it to the opening round of the 2017 draft. We'll be running down the current draft order and making our projections based on factors like projected player potential, team needs and team fit. We'll also examine the latest draft-related news as we approach the scouting combine.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Proj. Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams, S, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 10 Buffalo Bills Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 13 Arizona Cardinals Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 14* Indianapolis Colts Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 15* Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri 20 Denver Broncos Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 21 Detroit Lions Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders David Njoku, TE, Miami 25 Houston Texans Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 27 Kansas City Chiefs John Ross, WR, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 31 Atlanta Falcons Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA 32 New England Patriots Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida *Order to be determined by coin flip

Latest Buzz

Garrett Doesn't Care Who He Plays For



Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garret created a bit of a stir earlier this month, when he pleaded to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade up and draft him in a video later posted on ESPN.com.

The video really meant nothing, as the Cowboys are Garrett's hometown team and plenty of players dream of playing for their hometown team. However, some viewed the plea as a slight against the Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Garrett had to later clarify that he wouldn't mind playing the Browns.

"Definitely," he said, when Mark Berman of KRIV-TV asked him if he would play in Cleveland. "I'll play wherever they put me. It's about your mindset. If you go in there with a mindset that you can turn things around and you make that contagious, people start to believe in it. You can turn it into a winning program wherever you go."

The reality is that Garrett cannot control which team drafts him or where he lands in the draft. The talented sack-artist does have a preference about the latter aspect of the equation.

Garrett recently spoke with Alex Marvez of the Sporting News and co-host Gil Brandt on SiriusXM Radio. During the interview, he explained where he wants to go in the draft and why.

"I don’t mind where I play at all," Garrett said. “I just want to go No. 1 and be the best player in the draft and the best in the league for years to come. It doesn’t matter who I'm with. I'd love to play for the Browns. I'd love to play for anybody who picks me No. 1. But my goal is just to go No. 1 and have a successful career.

Of course, the player going No. 1 overall in the draft gets the biggest rookie contract, so there are other reasons to want the honor. However, it really does seem like Garrett wants the distinction of being the top player in the draft class and all of the expectations that go along with it.

There's a good chance that Garrett will soon get his opportunity.

Garrett Has Something to Prove at Combine

It's looking like any team that wants Garrett is going to have to select him at the very top of Round 1. However, this doesn't mean that Garrett is a can't-miss prospect—no player ever is. For as good as Garrett has looked at times on the field, there have been some questions about his drive and ability.

Garrett dealt with an ankle injury for much of the 2016 season, and his production reflected this. He finished the year with 33 tackles and 8.5 sacks. These are decent numbers, but they aren't eye-popping. As Jared Tokarz of theNFLDraftInsider.com pointed out, most of his sacks came in a single game against an over-matched opponent:

This is why Garrett, despite being widely considered the top overall prospect, still has something to prove at the combine. Not only must Garrett prove that he is 100 percent healthy, but he must show that his athletic potential is great enough to overlook his subpar 2016 campaign.

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah believes this is exactly what Garrett will do. He recently said the following on NFL Network:

When you talk to the folks at Texas A&M, they tell you he is going to test like a freak. Now we're going to get a chance to see him get out there, go through all these drills, put the watch on him, see how high he jumps, all those things. I expect him to just completely torch the combine. He's going to be outstanding in this area. He enters for me as the clear-cut best player in this draft, and I expect him to leave [the combine] as such.

We often see projected top prospects bypass drills at the combine in order to perform in a more-controlled pro-day environment. If Garrett really is going to be a full participant at the combine, it's because he wants to show teams that he is worth taking first overall.

If Garrett performs like Jeremiah and others seem to believe he will, he'll likely do exactly that.

David Webb Moving Gaining Momentum?

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Right now, the general perception is that there are three quarterbacks a team could justify taking in the first round—North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and Clemson's Deshaun Watson. According to one NFL executive, though, teams should also be considering California's Davis Webb.

"If I were a team like Cleveland, I would take impact players at (pick Nos.) 1 and 12 and then trade back into the bottom of the first round for Davis Webb," the unnamed executive recently told NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah. "I think he will end up being the best quarterback of this draft class."

Webb most recently gained some draft momentum by being named MVP of the 2017 Senior Bowl. Coincidentally, Webb was coached in the game by Browns head coach Hue Jackson. While the quarterback-needy Browns didn't get an up-close at Watson in the game—he declined the invitation—they did get a look at Webb.

The Browns, and other quarterback-needy teams, need to now go back and study Webb's film. The former transfer from Texas Tech has the size teams look for (6'5", 229 pounds). However, he played in simplified spread offenses at both Texas Tech and Cal.

Still, there is a lot to like about Webb, especially his accuracy and production. Webb completed more than 61 percent of his passes in 2016 for 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Webb is one of 330 prospects who have been invited to this year's scouting combine, and he'll have plenty to prove there and in the coming weeks. Webb will need to show that he has the arm strength to make NFL throws, and he'll need to prove he can mentally grasp an NFL offense.

"He obviously is going to need coaching after being in those offenses at Texas Tech and Cal. I think he has enough between the ears to unlearn some of his bad habits and start to get things right," one unnamed NFC scout told NFL Media's Lance Zierlein of Webb.

It will be worth following Webb over the next two months to see exactly what NFL teams think about his pro potential. He comes into the draft with many of the same question marks carried by Jared Goff last year—and Goff went No. 1 overall. If Webb can alleviate concerns, he could end up in the first-round conversation by draft weekend.