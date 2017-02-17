Fantasy Baseball 2017 Preview: Sleepers, Predictions and Position Rankings

1 of 11

It was Mookie Betts—not Mike Trout—who was the highest-scoring player in fantasy baseball a year ago. Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

It's that time of year, fantasy baseball fans.

Maybe you're fresh off a fantasy title from a year ago and looking to prove baseball-knowledge supremacy over the rest of your league with a repeat performance.

Or maybe you had a keeper league team built around Bryce Harper, A.J. Pollock, Chris Archer, Sonny Gray and Marcus Stroman last season and are still confused how exactly you finished 11th out of 12 teams.

Not that I'm speaking from experience or anything there...

At any rate, draft day is rapidly approaching once again, and we've put together what should be a useful tool once the day arrives.

Ahead is a look at the top 20 players (40 in the case of outfielders and starting pitchers) at each position, as well as a sleeper and a bust to make note of at each spot.

A few other notes:

Rankings are based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five scoring (BA, R, HR, RBI, SB for hitters; W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV for pitchers)

To be eligible at a particular position, players must have played 20 games there in 2016. For players that didn't play 20 games at any one position, they are classified at the position they played the most.

Included along with player rankings is a look at where each player ranked in scoring at the position last season and their current average draft position, courtesy of FantasyPros .

So without further ado, let's kick things off with the catchers.

Note: Three players only qualified as designated hitters last year and will be limited to utility player status—Kendrys Morales (157.3 ADP), Victor Martinez (225.0 ADP) and Pedro Alvarez (461.0 ADP). They're not featured in the following piece but can't be forgotten on draft day.