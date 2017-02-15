    NFL DraftDownload App

    Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2017: Notable Picks from ESPN Guru's 2nd Mock

    MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies leaves the field following a victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 56th annual Autozone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 29, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee. Texas A&M won the game 45-37. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    Longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft Wednesday morning with just over 10 weeks until the 2017 NFL draft. He currently projects the Cleveland Browns will select Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett with the first overall selection. 

    Kiper believes how teams view the backfield options will have a significant impact on how Round 1 plays out as a whole, writing: "Do they stick to the board and say, 'We're simply going to take the best player, period,' or do they set a different rule for running backs? All I know is this: Some of the best pure football players in this draft are running backs."

    With that in mind, here's a look at how the guru predicts the entire first round will play out based on the current information:

    2017 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr.'s Second Round 1 Mock
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    6New York JetsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    11New Orleans SaintsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    13Arizona CardinalsJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    15Indianapolis ColtsTakkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA
    16Baltimore RavensSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    17Washington RedskinsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    18Tennessee TitansO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    20Denver BroncosGarett Bolles, OT, Utah
    21Detroit LionsMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    22Miami DolphinsDavid Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)
    23New York GiantsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    25Houston TexansCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    26Seattle SeahawksRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    27Kansas City ChiefsZay Jones, WR, East Carolina
    28Dallas CowboysTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    29Green Bay PackersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    30Pittsburgh SteelersHaason Reddick, OLB, Temple
    31Atlanta FalconsCharles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri
    32New England PatriotsJabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
    Notable Selections

    1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

    The outlook has remained consistent for the Browns since early in the 2016 season. They desperately need a quarterback, but without a guaranteed franchise signal-caller available in this class, trying to land a superstar defender could represent the safer route for a team still years from contending.

    Garrett has all the tools—mainly size, strength and explosiveness off the edge—to become a premier pass-rushing option in the NFL. He racked up 31 sacks across 34 career games with the Aggies and should become more dangerous as he adds more moves to his arsenal.

    The 21-year-old Texas native ruffled a few feathers last week when an ESPN video was released that showed him making a plea for the Dallas Cowboys to trade up to get him. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com passed along comments he made to Houston's Fox affiliate about it being a joke.

    "I kind of forgot I had done it because I really didn't think it would go anywhere," Garrett said. "It was just supposed to be a funny video, but it kind of gained some traction the last couple of days, but it is what it is."

    He added: "I mean, it matters if you're the first pick or not. That's where I want to go. I want to hold myself to the highest standard and so that's No. 1. So whomever's No. 1, I gotta play for them."

    Ultimately, if the Browns fall in love with any of the available quarterbacks during the NFL Scouting Combine, that player will likely slide into the No. 1 spot. Otherwise they are best off selecting Garrett and looking for a QB via free agency, trade or next year's draft.

                               

    10. Buffalo Bills: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

    If you want to know why the Bills haven't made the playoffs in 17 years, this pick exemplifies the decision-making flaws that have plagued the franchise for nearly two decades. That's not a dig against Watson, who could develop into a rock-solid NFL quarterback, but rather the team's front office.

    Buffalo needs to make a decision about current starter Tyrod Taylor soon. Spotrac notes he'll be guaranteed an additional $30.75 million if he's still on the roster March 11. If he's released, the team's seemingly endless QB carousel will start spinning again.

    Taking Watson would be a quick, easy way to fill the void. As YardsPerPass.com pointed out, however, he wouldn't represent an upgrade in the short term:

    Too often the Bills have watched an impact player leave the organization and then drafted a cheaper option to take his spot. By doing so, they never seem to make any real progress toward a return to the postseason, instead creating a long cycle of seasons around .500.

    Watson is coming off a terrific season while helping lead Clemson to the national title. But Taylor ranked ninth in ESPN's Total QBR metric in 2016 and seventh in 2015. It's hard to imagine the Heisman Trophy finalist doing much better than that during his early years in the league.

                                      

    18. Tennessee Titans: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

    Perhaps no player improved their draft stock more during the Senior Bowl than Howard. That's a testament to his work ethic, both in terms of developing his all-around skill set and showing up to the event when he could have stood on his reputation as the top tight end available.

    Now, rather than being a fringe first-round pick, he's set himself up to go in the middle of Round 1. His time with the Crimson Tide didn't really showcase his playmaking ability because of the SEC powerhouse's run-oriented approach. He'll be more involved at the next level.

    Austin P. Baumer of Optimum Scouting provided his assessment of Howard's Senior Bowl:

    The Titans are a nice fit on multiple levels. They have a pick inside the top five in order to fill what the front office feels is the team's biggest need. That opens the franchise up to use this pick on the best player available, which could very well be Howard.

    He'd slot in opposite 32-year-old Delanie Walker at tight end. It'd give Tennessee a one-two punch at the position similar to what the New England Patriots have when Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett are healthy. He'll be ready to take over as a clear No. 1 once Walker's contract ends in a few years.

