Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2017: Notable Picks from ESPN Guru's 2nd Mock

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft Wednesday morning with just over 10 weeks until the 2017 NFL draft. He currently projects the Cleveland Browns will select Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett with the first overall selection.

Kiper believes how teams view the backfield options will have a significant impact on how Round 1 plays out as a whole, writing: "Do they stick to the board and say, 'We're simply going to take the best player, period,' or do they set a different rule for running backs? All I know is this: Some of the best pure football players in this draft are running backs."

With that in mind, here's a look at how the guru predicts the entire first round will play out based on the current information:

2017 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr.'s Second Round 1 Mock Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams, S, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU 13 Arizona Cardinals Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 15 Indianapolis Colts Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA 16 Baltimore Ravens Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 17 Washington Redskins Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 18 Tennessee Titans O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 21 Detroit Lions Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 22 Miami Dolphins David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.) 23 New York Giants Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 26 Seattle Seahawks Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 27 Kansas City Chiefs Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina 28 Dallas Cowboys Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 29 Green Bay Packers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri 32 New England Patriots Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan ESPN.com

Notable Selections

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode Chad Hansen Declares for NFL Draft 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

The outlook has remained consistent for the Browns since early in the 2016 season. They desperately need a quarterback, but without a guaranteed franchise signal-caller available in this class, trying to land a superstar defender could represent the safer route for a team still years from contending.

Garrett has all the tools—mainly size, strength and explosiveness off the edge—to become a premier pass-rushing option in the NFL. He racked up 31 sacks across 34 career games with the Aggies and should become more dangerous as he adds more moves to his arsenal.

The 21-year-old Texas native ruffled a few feathers last week when an ESPN video was released that showed him making a plea for the Dallas Cowboys to trade up to get him. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com passed along comments he made to Houston's Fox affiliate about it being a joke.

"I kind of forgot I had done it because I really didn't think it would go anywhere," Garrett said. "It was just supposed to be a funny video, but it kind of gained some traction the last couple of days, but it is what it is."

He added: "I mean, it matters if you're the first pick or not. That's where I want to go. I want to hold myself to the highest standard and so that's No. 1. So whomever's No. 1, I gotta play for them."

Ultimately, if the Browns fall in love with any of the available quarterbacks during the NFL Scouting Combine, that player will likely slide into the No. 1 spot. Otherwise they are best off selecting Garrett and looking for a QB via free agency, trade or next year's draft.

10. Buffalo Bills: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode Chad Hansen Declares for NFL Draft 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

If you want to know why the Bills haven't made the playoffs in 17 years, this pick exemplifies the decision-making flaws that have plagued the franchise for nearly two decades. That's not a dig against Watson, who could develop into a rock-solid NFL quarterback, but rather the team's front office.

Buffalo needs to make a decision about current starter Tyrod Taylor soon. Spotrac notes he'll be guaranteed an additional $30.75 million if he's still on the roster March 11. If he's released, the team's seemingly endless QB carousel will start spinning again.

Taking Watson would be a quick, easy way to fill the void. As YardsPerPass.com pointed out, however, he wouldn't represent an upgrade in the short term:

Too often the Bills have watched an impact player leave the organization and then drafted a cheaper option to take his spot. By doing so, they never seem to make any real progress toward a return to the postseason, instead creating a long cycle of seasons around .500.

Watson is coming off a terrific season while helping lead Clemson to the national title. But Taylor ranked ninth in ESPN's Total QBR metric in 2016 and seventh in 2015. It's hard to imagine the Heisman Trophy finalist doing much better than that during his early years in the league.

18. Tennessee Titans: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode Chad Hansen Declares for NFL Draft 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

Perhaps no player improved their draft stock more during the Senior Bowl than Howard. That's a testament to his work ethic, both in terms of developing his all-around skill set and showing up to the event when he could have stood on his reputation as the top tight end available.

Now, rather than being a fringe first-round pick, he's set himself up to go in the middle of Round 1. His time with the Crimson Tide didn't really showcase his playmaking ability because of the SEC powerhouse's run-oriented approach. He'll be more involved at the next level.

Austin P. Baumer of Optimum Scouting provided his assessment of Howard's Senior Bowl:

The Titans are a nice fit on multiple levels. They have a pick inside the top five in order to fill what the front office feels is the team's biggest need. That opens the franchise up to use this pick on the best player available, which could very well be Howard.

He'd slot in opposite 32-year-old Delanie Walker at tight end. It'd give Tennessee a one-two punch at the position similar to what the New England Patriots have when Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett are healthy. He'll be ready to take over as a clear No. 1 once Walker's contract ends in a few years.