15 Burning Questions for 2017 MLB Spring Training

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

As colleague Scott Miller detailed in a beautifully written story on Bleacher Report, the September death of ace right-hander Jose Fernandez remains fresh and painful for the Miami Marlins. Fernandez was a huge part of the Marlins plans for building a winning team, but he was also a huge part of the team.

The first days of spring training will bring back those terrible memories. The rest of spring training will bring reminders, every fifth day, that someone else is going to be taking the starts that should have belonged to Jose.

The feelings will be the same in Surprise, Ariz., where the Kansas City Royals are gathering for the first time since the January death of Yordano Ventura, their star right-hander.

"It's not something we will get over," first baseman Eric Hosmer told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "It's not something we will forget."

They can't forget, but the Royals and Marlins will need to move beyond the tragedies that robbed them of two outstanding young pitchers—and two outstanding young men. Even if the holes in their hearts remain, they'll need to fill the hole left in their rotations.

The Royals are planning on a bounce-back season. They finished 81-81 and out of the playoffs in 2016 after winning the 2015 World Series.

The Marlins got better last year and plan to move fast towards contending in the National League East.

By Opening Day, both teams should have a better idea how realistic those plans are.