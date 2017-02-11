    MLBDownload App

    Brandon Phillips Trade Rumors: Latest News and Speculation on Reds 2B

    Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Phillips hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Matt Garza in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 6-4. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    The long-swirling trade rumors about Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips may finally produce some results.

    Per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Atlanta Braves are "close" to getting Phillips from the Reds.

    Rosenthal also noted the Braves are interested in Phillips because Sean Rodriguez will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss three to five months.

    More to follow.

