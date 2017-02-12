Predicting the Biggest Spenders of the 2017 NFL Offseason

2 of 7

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The state of Florida has no income tax. Tampa has fall and winter weather that can't be beat by the likes of Buffalo or Green Bay. The Buccaneers have $72.8 million in cap space, according to spotrac.com, the third-highest amount in the league.

Go ahead and guess why a free agent might find himself in pewter this offseason.

Tampa Bay could use big help with offensive skill players, some of the more expensive players in the sport, because of their recent history. Mike Evans is a one-man show at receiver right now, running back Doug Martin will start the season with a three-game suspension for performance enhancing substances and their tight end experiment with Austin Seferian-Jenkins, the 38th overall pick in the 2014 draft, ended after less than three full seasons.

On top of that, their offensive line isn't solidified, and it may already be time to move on from Donovan Smith, their 2015 second-round pick playing left tackle. If nothing else, they need to bring in competition to battle him for the starting role.

Defensively, they still need that one premier pass-rusher, plus they've been slacking in supporting Gerald McCoy with an above average teammate next to him in the trenches. 4-3 defensive ends and defensive tackles are some of the highest-paid players in the sport.

Top talents don't usually hit free agency, but odd circumstances may lead to Jason Pierre-Paul, the defensive end from the New York Giants, hitting the open market. If he does, JPP, a 6'5" former first-team All-Pro who just turned 28 years old, may return to native Florida to play in Raymond James Stadium, where he played on Saturdays at the University of South Florida.

The Buccaneers have holes in expensive pockets right now. This was also a team that only rolled over about $5 million of cap space from last season, per Spotrac. If that stays consistent this year, Tampa will spend $67 million between now and September.