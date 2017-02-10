NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft Predictions and More

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The next major landmark on the NFL schedule is the NFL Scouting Combine, which gets underway on February 28.

There, one of the year's most popular events unfolds with around-the-clock coverage of prospects running drills, undergoing medical checks and taking part in interviews.

Funnily enough, most people in the know would tell fans the most important part of the combine itself is the medical check. Drill numbers are nice, but they will never trump what teams already have on film. Getting an up-close-and-personal look at a prospect is a much bigger deal than a number that reaffirms what professional scouts see on film.

Alas, the popularity of the event is well-deserved and speaks to the popularity of the draft. As the march toward the landmark continues, let's take a look at an updated mock.

2017 Draft Order and Projections

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 17 Washington Redskins Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 28 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 30 Pittsburgh Steelers David Njoku, TE, Miami 31 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for Nos. 14 and 15 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

There is no getting around the fact this is a weak offensive line class.

Even so, some things never change.

Wisconsin constantly churns out quality pro offensive linemen. This year it is Ryan Ramczyk, a pro-ready tackle who comes in at 6'6" and 314 pounds, with the technique and athleticism necessary to stay on the left edge of an offensive line.

Competition against some of the best collegiate players of the past few years doesn't hurt, either, as scouts told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

He's really athletic and he's really smart. There are a lot of Wisconsin linemen who start in the league because they learn an NFL system and they are taught the right way. He played against Arden Key, Sam Hubbard and Taco Charlton. This guy is battle-tested against three future first rounders.

Look for a team like the Los Angeles Chargers to jump all over Ramczyk early. Maybe it isn't the flashy pick the team would prefer while trying to win over a new city, but it is a critical piece to long-term success.

12. Cleveland Browns (from PHI): Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Years of mediocre performance have led to this for the Cleveland Browns, "this" being a shot at the best player in the 2017 class, Myles Garrett, followed by a potential franchise quarterback at No. 12.

Provided the Browns don't swing a trade for a quarterback somewhere along the path to the draft, Clemson's Deshaun Watson looks like a good choice.

Quarterback wins aren't a viable stat, but the fact Watson has two years of starting experience and took down Alabama recently is a nice bonus. His numbers through the air over those two years speak for themselves:

YEAR PCT YDS TD INT 2016 67.0 4593 41 17 2015 67.8 4104 35 13 ESPN.com.

Keep in mind Watson rushed for another 12 scores in 2015 and nine more in 2016.

At 6'3" and 215 pounds, Watson certainly looks the part and might be the quarterback most ready to start as a rookie.

This isn't as terrible of an idea as it sounds in Cleveland, not with weapons on the edges such as Terrelle Pryor Jr. and Corey Coleman, plus Isaiah Crowell out of the backfield. The fact head coach Hue Jackson is an offensive guru and helped Andy Dalton make strides in Cincinnati only furthers the case.

Regardless of whether Watson starts or rides the pine while learning, he is a nice fit in Cleveland because of his experience and ability to extend plays with his feet. Making the deal even sweeter, he is one of two first-round picks for the team this year.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The debate between Mike Williams and Corey Davis as the draft's top receiver is just getting underway.

For now, Davis looks like the top guy—though it isn't a knock on Williams at all. The two are simply slightly different, with Williams being the sure-handed option at 6'3" and 225 pounds who can reliably work the middle of the field to achieve great results. He can make big plays down the field as well, giving him the versatility necessary to be a top-20 pick.

This ability had Williams feasting alongside Watson, leading to 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns last year after working his way back from a neck injury that derailed his 2015 campaign.

These details are why Pro Football Focus's Steve Palazzolo didn't have a problem ranking Williams as the No. 5 player on his big board:

The 6-foot-4 receiver has the big body to win in the short game as a possession receiver but also the body control and ball skills to win in contested situations downfield. That versatility has moved him to the No. 1 spot among receivers as he can succeed with different styles of quarterback and in various schemes, though a signal-caller who is willing to let him make plays down the field will help Williams to maximize his potential.

With the way the board falls here, the Baltimore Ravens get quite the steal. Joe Flacco needs more help if the team is to escape a shrug-worthy flirtation with .500 each year.

Last year, deep threat Mike Wallace led the team in receiving with 1,017 yards and four touchdowns. Steve Smith Sr. wasn't far behind, but he hung up the cleats, and Breshad Perriman has yet to show the progress necessary to inspire confidence.

Baltimore might add another free agent after hitting it big with Wallace. Either way, adding Williams is a savvy move meant to reinforce a passing attack in desperate need of help. Doing so at great value makes it even easier to accept.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.