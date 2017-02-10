    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft Predictions and More

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    The next major landmark on the NFL schedule is the NFL Scouting Combine, which gets underway on February 28. 

    There, one of the year's most popular events unfolds with around-the-clock coverage of prospects running drills, undergoing medical checks and taking part in interviews. 

    Funnily enough, most people in the know would tell fans the most important part of the combine itself is the medical check. Drill numbers are nice, but they will never trump what teams already have on film. Getting an up-close-and-personal look at a prospect is a much bigger deal than a number that reaffirms what professional scouts see on film.

    Alas, the popularity of the event is well-deserved and speaks to the popularity of the draft. As the march toward the landmark continues, let's take a look at an updated mock.

            

    2017 Draft Order and Projections

    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    4Jacksonville JaguarsSolomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
    5Tennessee Titans (from LA)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsMalik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
    10Buffalo BillsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    13Arizona CardinalsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    16Baltimore RavensMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    17Washington RedskinsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    18Tennessee TitansJabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    20Denver BroncosTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    23New York GiantsTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    25Houston TexansRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    26Seattle SeahawksCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    28Dallas CowboysAdoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    29Green Bay PackersSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    30Pittsburgh SteelersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    31Atlanta FalconsCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    32New England PatriotsChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    Author's projections

    Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for Nos. 14 and 15 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

     

    7. Los Angeles Chargers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

    There is no getting around the fact this is a weak offensive line class. 

    Even so, some things never change.

    Wisconsin constantly churns out quality pro offensive linemen. This year it is Ryan Ramczyk, a pro-ready tackle who comes in at 6'6" and 314 pounds, with the technique and athleticism necessary to stay on the left edge of an offensive line.

    Competition against some of the best collegiate players of the past few years doesn't hurt, either, as scouts told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

    He's really athletic and he's really smart. There are a lot of Wisconsin linemen who start in the league because they learn an NFL system and they are taught the right way. He played against Arden Key, Sam Hubbard and Taco Charlton. This guy is battle-tested against three future first rounders.

    Look for a team like the Los Angeles Chargers to jump all over Ramczyk early. Maybe it isn't the flashy pick the team would prefer while trying to win over a new city, but it is a critical piece to long-term success.

          

    12. Cleveland Browns (from PHI): Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

    Years of mediocre performance have led to this for the Cleveland Browns, "this" being a shot at the best player in the 2017 class, Myles Garrett, followed by a potential franchise quarterback at No. 12.

    Provided the Browns don't swing a trade for a quarterback somewhere along the path to the draft, Clemson's Deshaun Watson looks like a good choice.

    Quarterback wins aren't a viable stat, but the fact Watson has two years of starting experience and took down Alabama recently is a nice bonus. His numbers through the air over those two years speak for themselves:

    YEARPCTYDSTDINT
    201667.045934117
    201567.841043513
    ESPN.com.

    Keep in mind Watson rushed for another 12 scores in 2015 and nine more in 2016.

    At 6'3" and 215 pounds, Watson certainly looks the part and might be the quarterback most ready to start as a rookie.

    This isn't as terrible of an idea as it sounds in Cleveland, not with weapons on the edges such as Terrelle Pryor Jr. and Corey Coleman, plus Isaiah Crowell out of the backfield. The fact head coach Hue Jackson is an offensive guru and helped Andy Dalton make strides in Cincinnati only furthers the case.

    Regardless of whether Watson starts or rides the pine while learning, he is a nice fit in Cleveland because of his experience and ability to extend plays with his feet. Making the deal even sweeter, he is one of two first-round picks for the team this year.

          

    16. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Wide receiver Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after making a reception against defensive back Marlon Humphrey #26 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Ch
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    The debate between Mike Williams and Corey Davis as the draft's top receiver is just getting underway.

    For now, Davis looks like the top guy—though it isn't a knock on Williams at all. The two are simply slightly different, with Williams being the sure-handed option at 6'3" and 225 pounds who can reliably work the middle of the field to achieve great results. He can make big plays down the field as well, giving him the versatility necessary to be a top-20 pick.

    This ability had Williams feasting alongside Watson, leading to 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns last year after working his way back from a neck injury that derailed his 2015 campaign.

    These details are why Pro Football Focus's Steve Palazzolo didn't have a problem ranking Williams as the No. 5 player on his big board:

    The 6-foot-4 receiver has the big body to win in the short game as a possession receiver but also the body control and ball skills to win in contested situations downfield. That versatility has moved him to the No. 1 spot among receivers as he can succeed with different styles of quarterback and in various schemes, though a signal-caller who is willing to let him make plays down the field will help Williams to maximize his potential.

    With the way the board falls here, the Baltimore Ravens get quite the steal. Joe Flacco needs more help if the team is to escape a shrug-worthy flirtation with .500 each year.

    Last year, deep threat Mike Wallace led the team in receiving with 1,017 yards and four touchdowns. Steve Smith Sr. wasn't far behind, but he hung up the cleats, and Breshad Perriman has yet to show the progress necessary to inspire confidence.

    Baltimore might add another free agent after hitting it big with Wallace. Either way, adding Williams is a savvy move meant to reinforce a passing attack in desperate need of help. Doing so at great value makes it even easier to accept.

          

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

