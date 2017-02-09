Sports Agent Randy Hendricks Arrested in Prostitution Sting

TIM JOHNSON/Associated Press

Sports agent Randy Hendricks was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with misdemeanor solicitation as part of a prostitution sting in Houston, according to A.J. Perez of USA Today.

According to the report, "Hendricks, 71, responded to a Craigslist ad where a deputy from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office posed as a prostitute, department spokesperson Ryan Sullivan told USA Today Sports on Thursday."

According to Randy Wallace of Fox 26, "Between January 18 and Super Bowl Sunday, 6,500 sex buyers and traffickers were arrested" as a part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative.

The Harris County sting, which led to Hendricks arrest, accounted for 178 overall arrests.

"I’m exceedingly proud to lead the nation in targeting sex buyers and traffickers during this annual initiative," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement, per Perez. "Houston was home to Super Bowl LI. As we welcomed the world to our City, we made it clear that there is no place for victimization and sexual exploitation."

Hendricks and his brother, Alan, founded Hendricks Sports Management in 1970 and have represented such high-profile clients as former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens and current New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, among others.