2017 NFL Offseason Could Be a Uniquely Epic Year for the QB Carousel

2 of 8

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

While some of these quarterback situations could take some time to play out, the Dallas Cowboys will likely have to make a decision on expensive veteran quarterback Tony Romo in the near future.

That's because with free agency starting on March 9, anyone looking to acquire Romo would presumably like to do so before making in-house decisions and because the Cowboys are low on salary-cap space.

According to Spotrac they're slated to be about $10 million over the cap. And despite the fact Romo has become Dak Prescott's backup, he's scheduled to make a team-high $24.7 million in 2017.

It's a tricky situation. If the Cowboys trade Romo, they'll save about $5.1 million in cap space. Same deal if he retires. But if he sticks to his guns about continuing his career and the Cowboys can't find a trade partner, they'll probably have to release him with a post-June 1 designation. That would save them the most money for 2017, but those savings wouldn't be felt until—you guessed it—June 1, well after the annual free-agency frenzy.

So it's kind of a lose-lose-lose situation for Dallas, but at least the Cowboys would get something back in a trade. And you'd have to think teams would be interested in a guy who was the league's highest-rated passer just two years ago.

He's nearly 37, he's started just four games in the last two years, there are major injury questions and his contract could become an albatross if a team were to trade for him. But the last two Super Bowls have been won by 39-year-old quarterbacks, and Romo is a four-time Pro Bowler.

There's little doubt he'd have a chance to make a quarterback-needy team better. And depending on how things play out in the next few weeks, as many as eight teams (the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers) could find themselves in that position.

Prediction: He's traded to the Houston Texans, who are desperate for a franchise quarterback and might be ready to give up on Brock Osweiler.