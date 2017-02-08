NFL Mock Draft 2017: Full 1st-Round Projections for Top Prospects

    NFL DraftDownload App

    Prospects remain in flux as teams dig into the 2017 class.
    Chris RolingFebruary 8, 2017

    All 32 front offices and scouting departments now turn toward the 2017 NFL draft. 

    How serious is the path to the draft? Look at what New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick had to say after winning the Super Bowl—as opposed to, well, celebrating the comeback victory.

    "As of today, and as great as today feels and as great as today is, in all honesty we're five weeks behind in the 2017 season to most teams in the league," Belichick said, according to NFL.com's Chase Goodbread.

    A whirlwind of draft buzz adjusts the prospect stock market by the day. Here is a look at an updated mock draft based on team need and prospect value. 

         

    2017 Draft Order and Projections

    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    4Jacksonville JaguarsSolomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
    5Tennessee Titans (from LA)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsMalik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
    10Buffalo BillsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    13Arizona CardinalsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    16Baltimore RavensMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    17Washington RedskinsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    18Tennessee TitansJabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    20Denver BroncosTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    23New York GiantsTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    25Houston TexansRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    26Seattle SeahawksCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    28Dallas CowboysAdoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    29Green Bay PackersSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    30Pittsburgh SteelersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    31Atlanta FalconsCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    32New England PatriotsChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    Author's projections

    Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for Nos. 14 and 15 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

                  

    2. San Francisco 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

    For now, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky continues to look like the top quarterback in the class.

    Trubisky looks the part at 6'3" and 220 pounds. He was only a one-year starter but made the most of it by completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions.

    The ups and downs on film are easy to see. Trubisky reads the entire field well, but not his surroundings, which means things go south in a hurry when opposing defenses hit home with pressure.

    While he's a high-end prospect, ESPN.com detailed some of the challenges Trubisky will face: "Gets plays from sideline and will have to adjust to playing in more of a pro-style offense, but shows strong grasp of scheme, and progress he's made over course of 2016 season is encouraging."

    With new head coach Kyle Shanahan leading the way, the San Francisco 49ers figure to want a shot at the best prospect in the draft. It is arguably one of the best locales for Trubisky, given Shanahan's expertise after working with Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons and making it to the Super Bowl.

    For Trubisky, the battle now is surviving the whirlwind and hanging around as the top quarterback.

            

    21. Detroit Lions: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 

    Taco Charlton keeps quickly rising up draft boards.
    No one will overtake Michigan's Taco Charlton in the best-name department leading up to the draft.

    Furthermore, he keeps climbing up the draft board as more observers continue to dig into the film.

    A solid-sized senior at 6'6" and 272 pounds, Charlton was one of the more inconsistent players at the collegiate level over his past couple of seasons. But as NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted, Charlton will be quite a force if a coach can help him find consistency:

    A team like the Detroit Lions will have a hard time passing on his high upside. Charlton is explosive off the snap and has the bend to get to passers and the power to stand tall against the run.

    Pair him with Ziggy Ansah, and the Lions are in business. If the coaching staff can get him invested and going all out, Charlton has the physical tools to be one of the best in the NFL at what he does.

                      

    32. New England Patriots: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

    Running back is a good example of how quickly things can change for players at a position. 

    Stars like Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook lead the way, but Christian McCaffrey isn't far behind in what looks like a deep class at running back.

    McCaffrey just benefited from a major rumbling, though. According to 104.3 The Fan's Cecil Lammey, a top-10 team has an interest:

    This doesn't have a ton of legs yet, so for now, Fournette still looks like the top back in the class.

    But it's easy to see why McCaffrey's stock could shoot through the roof. His last two seasons on the ground say a lot:

    McCaffrey's Stats: 2015 and 2016
    YEARATTYDSAVGTD
    20162531,6036.313
    20153372,0196.08
    ESPN.com

    This isn't a running back who benefited from a stat-friendly scheme, either. McCaffrey is 6'0" and 200 pounds with good patience and the vision that gets him where he needs to be before his outstanding athleticism does the rest.

    In this scenario, the rich get richer, as the Patriots give Tom Brady another weapon. The team still has Dion Lewis, and James White looked like an MVP during the Super Bowl, but there is no such thing as having too many quality weapons for a guy like Brady.

    Maybe McCaffrey's stock will shoot through the roof in the coming weeks, but it is hard to imagine a better landing spot. Playing with the Pats will lengthen his career via a committee approach while allowing him to make a major impact.

          

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

