Jarrad Davis Injury: Updates on 2017 NFL Draft Prospect's Ankle and Recovery

Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis won't participate in drills during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine as the former Gators star recovers from an ankle injury.

Davis Looking Toward Pro Day To Showcase On-Field Skills

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday that Davis originally suffered the injury during the college season, but he's expected to back at full strength in time for the program's pro day.

The linebacker racked up 60 tackles, including six for a loss, five quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and two sacks across nine games in his final season at Florida. In all, he tallied 201 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 38 collegiate games.

His impact was diminished during the second half of the 2016 season because of the lingering ankle problems, though.

Davis spoke with Ryan Young of SEC Country about the difficult nature of not being able to play at times but also the solace he took in helping his replacements.

"It's been tough. It's definitely been hard to do that, but it brought me to a new territory," he said. "It showed me a lot of things that I didn't know about, and I kind of appreciate what the younger guys did and how they took me, even though I was down, they took anything that I was telling them and they used it on the field."

BJ Kissel of the Kansas City Chiefs' official website highlighted Davis' wide-ranging playmaking ability from an early-season clash with Vanderbilt before the ankle issues:

Skipping the combine drills shouldn't have much of an impact on his draft stock as long as he's back on the field in full for the Gators' pro day. If he's not fully healed by March 28, however, that's when the injury could start causing concern for front offices.

For now, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks Davis as the second-best linebacker in the 2017 class behind only Reuben Foster of Alabama. He's also listed as the No. 38 overall prospect, making him a fringe first-round selection for April's draft.