Tom Brady Is Entering QB No Man's Land vs. Father Time

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady barely had time to pick the confetti off himself following his fifth Super Bowl win Sunday when the inevitable questions came. They were questions that had already been answered again and again, but a standard post-championship routine with aging players needed to be followed.

Is the end near? When is he going to retire? Or is there an exit date in mind at all yet?

The answers in order seem to be "nope," shoulder shrug and "nah."

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. "She told me that last night three times. And I said, 'too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now.'"

It's too bad for the rest of the league as well, and especially the AFC East.

Brady didn't play like a 39-year-old during the 2016 season, a year that ended with him finishing second in MVP voting even after missing four games. He threw just two interceptions, the lowest single-year total of his career during a full season. That resulted in the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history (28:2). He also completed 67.4 percent of his passes while averaging 8.2 yards per attempt.

Brady was masterful in every way during a season highlighted by his Super Bowl-record 466 passing yards. He didn't play or look like a legend who's set to turn 40 before the 2017 season. But that looming age barrier is coming, which is why Brady will have to keep swatting away retirement questions.

He won't back down from that fight against time either and seems to have little appetite for your concerns about an abrupt age-induced spiral. On the morning of Super Bowl LI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Patriots are planning for Brady to play another three-to-five years.

Playing and playing effectively are two wildly different goals at the age of 40 and beyond for quarterbacks. And that doesn't change for Brady even after the brilliance we all just witnessed.

Brady's offseason preparation borders on obsessive with his dieting and workout regimen. Which is why there's reason to believe he can keep beating both opponents and every historical age precedent. But there are a whole lot of broken-down bodies lying at the age wall he's getting prepared to climb.

Only five 40-plus-year-old quarterbacks have started double-digit seasons in the post-merger NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. And out of that tiny group, the oldest quarterback was 42.

It gets more daunting, as four of those five seasons belong to two quarterbacks: Brett Favre and Warren Moon.

Looking back on the longevity of Favre, Moon and Vinny Testaverde is a reminder that Brady has to be more than just great to keep the current era of Patriots football alive. He has to somehow sustain his historic greatness while avoiding the sudden decline that's struck even the league's top iron men.