Tom Brady Is Entering QB No Man's Land vs. Father Time
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady barely had time to pick the confetti off himself following his fifth Super Bowl win Sunday when the inevitable questions came. They were questions that had already been answered again and again, but a standard post-championship routine with aging players needed to be followed.
Is the end near? When is he going to retire? Or is there an exit date in mind at all yet?
The answers in order seem to be "nope," shoulder shrug and "nah."
"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. "She told me that last night three times. And I said, 'too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now.'"
It's too bad for the rest of the league as well, and especially the AFC East.
Brady didn't play like a 39-year-old during the 2016 season, a year that ended with him finishing second in MVP voting even after missing four games. He threw just two interceptions, the lowest single-year total of his career during a full season. That resulted in the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history (28:2). He also completed 67.4 percent of his passes while averaging 8.2 yards per attempt.
Brady was masterful in every way during a season highlighted by his Super Bowl-record 466 passing yards. He didn't play or look like a legend who's set to turn 40 before the 2017 season. But that looming age barrier is coming, which is why Brady will have to keep swatting away retirement questions.
He won't back down from that fight against time either and seems to have little appetite for your concerns about an abrupt age-induced spiral. On the morning of Super Bowl LI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Patriots are planning for Brady to play another three-to-five years.
Playing and playing effectively are two wildly different goals at the age of 40 and beyond for quarterbacks. And that doesn't change for Brady even after the brilliance we all just witnessed.
Brady's offseason preparation borders on obsessive with his dieting and workout regimen. Which is why there's reason to believe he can keep beating both opponents and every historical age precedent. But there are a whole lot of broken-down bodies lying at the age wall he's getting prepared to climb.
Only five 40-plus-year-old quarterbacks have started double-digit seasons in the post-merger NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. And out of that tiny group, the oldest quarterback was 42.
It gets more daunting, as four of those five seasons belong to two quarterbacks: Brett Favre and Warren Moon.
Looking back on the longevity of Favre, Moon and Vinny Testaverde is a reminder that Brady has to be more than just great to keep the current era of Patriots football alive. He has to somehow sustain his historic greatness while avoiding the sudden decline that's struck even the league's top iron men.
Brett Favre, the Ultimate Iron Man
Brett Favre famously did more than just withstand the rigors of football until an ancient age in quarterback terms.
His body seemed to be impenetrable, with a record-setting consecutive starts streak that extended all the way to the end of his age-41 season. The NFL's most famous iron man started 297 straight games. Brady, meanwhile, has a similar level of endurance and hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2008.
But Favre's body did still finally fail to mend itself after suffering through too many dents and whacks. A history of health mattered so very little at the age of 41 when Favre missed three games and limped through many others as his play declined dramatically.
Favre threw seven interceptions during his age-40 season, and then that pick total spiked to 19 over only 13 games the following year. Yes, if there's a gunslinger union, Favre is the leader, so it's easy to assume he was just regressing back to his typical risk-taking ways. But the rest of his production—or rather, a lack of it—from that final year tells a different story.
Favre's completion percentage during his age-38 season when he also wasn't exactly young finished at 66.5. It stayed steady at 65.7 at age 39 and then climbed to 68.4 at age 40. Then at 41, even the smell of fumes was no longer present in his football tank, and Favre completed only 60.6 percent of his attempts. His passer rating also plunged to a career single-season low of 69.9.
And the most troubling number tied to Favre's quick fall comes from his passing yards through the air. In 2009, he threw for 2,268 yards through the air, according to Pro Football Focus, which accounted for 54.2 percent of his overall passing yardage. Then in 2010, his air yards fell to 1,202, which was 47.9 percent of his total yardage.
Favre did his annual waffling with retirement not because he sought to torture us and own the news cycle for two weeks every August (well, maybe it was a bit of that). No, Favre did that mostly, because mentally, the 11-time Pro Bowler wasn't sure if he could continue with the grind of training camp and the preparation to play each week. But physically he could still perform, and he did. Until suddenly he didn't.
In 2009, we found ourselves thinking and saying the same things about Favre that Brady is being praised for now. He was still playing at a high level after having one of his best career seasons at the age of 40. And he had just finished a deep playoff run, albeit one that ended in the most Favre-ian disaster ever.
Brady has made 124 straight starts, and he's coming of a season in which he averaged eight-plus yards per pass attempt for only the third time in his 17-year career.
He fully deserved every MVP vote during one of his best seasons. Now the hard part is not becoming Favre.
Warren Moon, the Late Bloomer
For most people, Warren Moon is the second name that tumbles out of their mouth when listing the quarterbacks who defied the laws of aging.
That's not because he was a lesser quarterback than Favre, as both have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Favre sticks out a little more because of his iron-man record. And Favre gives us a better Brady comparison, because they both played in the same era in which rules have increasingly been put in place to protect quarterbacks.
Moon didn't get the benefit of that luxury as his career blossomed in the 80s, then continued into the 90s. And he kept going, making his final start in 2000 for the Kansas City Chiefs.
At 44 years old, Moon was one of the three oldest quarterbacks to start an NFL game. He made a spot start for Elvis Grbac shortly after his 44th birthday.
But Moon was much more than some figurehead veteran leader standing on the sideline and looking good with his headset as he aged. He only took on that role during his final two seasons. Prior to that, the quarterback who's also enshrined in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame made 33 starts while 40-plus years old, still a post-merger high.
That's more than Favre, who started 29 games at the age of 40 and beyond.
There is a small asterisk alongside his record, however. Moon was a late NFL bloomer and didn't face the greater physical punishment at a higher level of competition until the age of 28. But he did that after logging six seasons in the CFL, five of which ended with him hoisting the Grey Cup.
He still averaged 245.2 passing yards per game at the age of 41, the fifth highest single-season average of his long career. And he still started 14 games at that rocking-chair age.
Moon's career path is encouraging for Brady as he enters murky age territory. But this isn't: After his age-41 season, Moon did the inevitable cliff fall, starting only 10 games as his per-game passing average fell to 163.2.
Vinny Testaverde Just Kept Hanging Around
The NFL had a three-year period when Vinny Testaverde was the quarterback version of the close friend who's always ready for an airport pickup.
You'd call him during a time of need and good ol' Vinny would be there, even though he was way too old to be any team's quarterback emergency glass case.
If it wasn't for his longevity, Testaverde's career would have been rather ordinary. He would have been remembered as an underwhelming first-overall pick who still managed to be a solid, though less than spectacular, quarterback for seven teams over 21 NFL seasons.
But it's how he kept going that gives Brady both hope and crushing caution.
Testaverde was ready whenever there was smoldering ruins where a quarterback depth chart should have been.
His last season as a full-time starter came in 2004 with the Dallas Cowboys, when Testaverde started 15 games. He was serviceable, if we're being generous, though that level of play can be considered a gift from any 40-year-old. Testaverde led the league in interceptions that year with 20.
Then in 2005, the Testaverde bat signal went up into the night sky when the New York Jets lost both Chad Pennington and Jay Fielder to injury. He started four games and threw just one touchdown pass.
He still wasn't done, as Testaverde's emergency bedside quarterback phone rang once more in 2006. This time, the Carolina Panthers had lost both Jake Delhomme and David Carr, reducing them to relying on a 44-year-old. Testaverde made six starts and became the oldest starting quarterback to win a game. He was predictably limited as a passer, though, and averaged only 5.5 yards per attempt.
The Challenge That Lies Ahead
The concern with Brady is that he doesn't want to decline and become Testaverde. He doesn't want to just survive, cling to a career and be congratulated for merely being on the field at his advanced age. No, he wants to still thrive as Moon and Favre did and keep making us all forget about the creeping hand of Father Time.
If Brady is still playing at his current level or even remotely close to it three years from now, that will be perhaps his best accomplishment during a career full of them. He will have beaten more than just opposing defenses and coordinators aiming to finally solve the Patriots riddle and stop their dynasty.
At that point, Brady will have beaten history while reshaping the precedents for longevity at his position. Time is his next opponent, and besting it repeatedly will put an even larger crown on Brady's head as he sits atop the all-time quarterback throne.
