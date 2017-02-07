2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, it's time for the football world to turn its collective attention to the 2017 NFL draft.

The New England Patriots' thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons nearly put the finishing touches on the draft order in the first round. The only slots left to be decided are the 14th and 15th picks, owned by the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. The teams will flip a coin at the NFL combine to determine who lands in each slot.

So with the first-round order nearly set, it's time to look ahead with another mock draft. Here's how the first round of April's draft could play out, followed by a breakdown of a few notable picks, including selections for the two Super Bowl teams.

NFL Mock Draft 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams SS LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LAR) Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 6 New York Jets Reuben Foster LB Alabama 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Solomon Thomas DE Stanford 10 Buffalo Bills Sidney Jones CB Washington 11 New Orleans Saints Tre'Davious White CB LSU 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 13 Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams WR Clemson 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Teez Tabor CB Florida 15 Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 16 Baltimore Ravens Leonard Fournette RB LSU 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans O.J. Howard TE Alabama 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Ross WR Washington 20 Denver Broncos Garett Bolles OT Utah 21 Detroit Lions Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins David Njoku TE Miami FL 23 New York Giants Taco Charlton DE Michigan 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson CB Florida 25 Houston Texans Forrest Lamp OG W. Kentucky 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 28 Dallas Cowboys Carl Lawson DE Auburn 29 Green Bay Packers T.J. Watt LB Wisconsin 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Tim Williams LB Alabama 31 Atlanta Falcons Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 32 New England Patriots Haason Reddick LB Temple

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

It's still very early in the draft process, which usually means mock drafts feature a wide range of opinions. But one of the few selections that has a clear consensus is Ohio State safety Malik Hooker as the first pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL.com's panel of draft experts can't agree on who will go No. 1 overall, but there was a clean sweep for Hooker landing in L.A. Dane Brugler and Rob Rang of CBS Sports have also predicted that Hooker will join his former college teammate Joey Bosa in Southern California in 2017.

Hooker was only a one-year starter in the Buckeyes secondary, but he emerged as an elite playmaker almost immediately. He generated a team-high seven interceptions as a part of a talented Buckeyes secondary.

The Chargers lost Eric Weddle to free agency last offseason, which created a gaping hole in their secondary. Hooker has a different skill set than Weddle—he has more range in the deep secondary but is not as stout against the run—but he would still be a welcome addition to a unit that struggled this past season.

31. Atlanta Falcons: Gareon Conley

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Falcons' depleted secondary put up a valiant effort against Tom Brady and the Patriots offense. Highlighted by a pick-six from cornerback Robert Alford, the Falcons made play after play in the first half. Even converted wide receiver and college basketball player C.J. Goodwin made a few clutch plays.

Late in the game, their inexperience showed as Brady and the Patriots offense made adjustments, while the Falcons were unable to recover.

Desmond Trufant, arguably the Falcons' best all-around defensive player, will return from injury to take back one of the starting jobs at cornerback, but the team could still improve the depth around him.

Ohio State's Gareon Conley could be the answer to the Falcons' search for a quality starter opposite Trufant.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has been particularly high on Conley, recently stating: "He's long, fast and has shown the instincts and ball skills to be a dynamic playmaker and play-preventer on an island."

32. New England Patriots: Haason Reddick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Patriots pulled out the Super Bowl victory, but not before they got a lesson from the Falcons on the value of having elite athletes at linebacker.

The Falcons linebackers, most notably Deion Jones, contributed to the Patriots' early struggles due to their coverage ability. Early in the game, Brady couldn't find open receivers and had multiple passes broken up by Jones and others.

On the other side, the Patriots were noticeably missing Jamie Collins—who was traded to the Browns during the 2016 season. The Patriots' inability to corral Devonta Freeman in the open field led to multiple big plays for the Falcons running back.

On the outside, Shea McClellin and Rob Ninkovich both have relatively limited range, so the Patriots need to support them with another linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline.

Temple's Haason Reddick may be the ideal player to fill that role on the Patriots defense. While Reddick has limited experience playing linebacker, his versatile skill set makes him ideal for New England's hybrid defense, which requires players to become comfortable lining up at different spots on the field.

Reddick began his ascent on draft boards with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl. NFL.com's Mike Mayock praised Reddick, stating: "Most see him as a 'tweener, but I think he showed versatility."