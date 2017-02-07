    NFL DraftDownload App

    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 29: Haason Reddick #7 of the Temple Owls tries to break up a pass thrown by Gunner Kiel #11 of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 29, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
    February 7, 2017

    With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, it's time for the football world to turn its collective attention to the 2017 NFL draft. 

    The New England Patriots' thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons nearly put the finishing touches on the draft order in the first round. The only slots left to be decided are the 14th and 15th picks, owned by the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. The teams will flip a coin at the NFL combine to determine who lands in each slot.

    So with the first-round order nearly set, it's time to look ahead with another mock draft. Here's how the first round of April's draft could play out, followed by a breakdown of a few notable picks, including selections for the two Super Bowl teams. 

    NFL Mock Draft
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles GarrettDETexas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch TrubiskyQBNorth Carolina
    3Chicago BearsJonathan AllenDEAlabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal AdamsSSLSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via LAR)Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    6New York JetsReuben FosterLBAlabama
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik HookerFSOhio State
    8Carolina PanthersDalvin CookRBFlorida State
    9Cincinnati BengalsSolomon ThomasDEStanford
    10Buffalo BillsSidney JonesCBWashington
    11New Orleans SaintsTre'Davious WhiteCBLSU
    12Cleveland Browns (via PHI)Ryan RamczykOTWisconsin
    13Arizona CardinalsMike WilliamsWRClemson
    14Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)Teez TaborCBFlorida
    15Indianapolis ColtsDerek BarnettDETennessee
    16Baltimore RavensLeonard FournetteRBLSU
    17Washington RedskinsMalik McDowellDTMichigan State
    18Tennessee TitansO.J. HowardTEAlabama
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJohn RossWRWashington
    20Denver BroncosGarett BollesOTUtah
    21Detroit LionsCorey DavisWRW. Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsDavid NjokuTEMiami FL
    23New York GiantsTaco CharltonDEMichigan
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy WilsonCBFlorida
    25Houston TexansForrest LampOGW. Kentucky
    26Seattle SeahawksCam RobinsonOTAlabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDeshaun WatsonQBClemson
    28Dallas CowboysCarl LawsonDEAuburn
    29Green Bay PackersT.J. WattLBWisconsin
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTim WilliamsLBAlabama
    31Atlanta FalconsGareon ConleyCBOhio State
    32New England PatriotsHaason ReddickLBTemple

     

    7. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker

    COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 5: Malik Hooker #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 62-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
    Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

    It's still very early in the draft process, which usually means mock drafts feature a wide range of opinions. But one of the few selections that has a clear consensus is Ohio State safety Malik Hooker as the first pick by the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    NFL.com's panel of draft experts can't agree on who will go No. 1 overall, but there was a clean sweep for Hooker landing in L.A. Dane Brugler and Rob Rang of CBS Sports have also predicted that Hooker will join his former college teammate Joey Bosa in Southern California in 2017.

    Hooker was only a one-year starter in the Buckeyes secondary, but he emerged as an elite playmaker almost immediately. He generated a team-high seven interceptions as a part of a talented Buckeyes secondary.

    The Chargers lost Eric Weddle to free agency last offseason, which created a gaping hole in their secondary. Hooker has a different skill set than Weddle—he has more range in the deep secondary but is not as stout against the run—but he would still be a welcome addition to a unit that struggled this past season. 

     

    31. Atlanta Falcons: Gareon Conley

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Gareon Conley #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a pass intended for Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The Falcons' depleted secondary put up a valiant effort against Tom Brady and the Patriots offense. Highlighted by a pick-six from cornerback Robert Alford, the Falcons made play after play in the first half. Even converted wide receiver and college basketball player C.J. Goodwin made a few clutch plays. 

    Late in the game, their inexperience showed as Brady and the Patriots offense made adjustments, while the Falcons were unable to recover. 

    Desmond Trufant, arguably the Falcons' best all-around defensive player, will return from injury to take back one of the starting jobs at cornerback, but the team could still improve the depth around him.

    Ohio State's Gareon Conley could be the answer to the Falcons' search for a quality starter opposite Trufant. 

    Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has been particularly high on Conley, recently stating: "He's long, fast and has shown the instincts and ball skills to be a dynamic playmaker and play-preventer on an island."

     

    32. New England Patriots: Haason Reddick

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Haason Reddick #7 of the Temple Owls sacks Joe Carbone #10 of the Stony Brook Seawolves in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 10, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Im
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Patriots pulled out the Super Bowl victory, but not before they got a lesson from the Falcons on the value of having elite athletes at linebacker. 

    The Falcons linebackers, most notably Deion Jones, contributed to the Patriots' early struggles due to their coverage ability. Early in the game, Brady couldn't find open receivers and had multiple passes broken up by Jones and others. 

    On the other side, the Patriots were noticeably missing Jamie Collins—who was traded to the Browns during the 2016 season. The Patriots' inability to corral Devonta Freeman in the open field led to multiple big plays for the Falcons running back. 

    On the outside, Shea McClellin and Rob Ninkovich both have relatively limited range, so the Patriots need to support them with another linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline. 

    Temple's Haason Reddick may be the ideal player to fill that role on the Patriots defense. While Reddick has limited experience playing linebacker, his versatile skill set makes him ideal for New England's hybrid defense, which requires players to become comfortable lining up at different spots on the field. 

    Reddick began his ascent on draft boards with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl. NFL.com's Mike Mayock praised Reddick, stating: "Most see him as a 'tweener, but I think he showed versatility."

