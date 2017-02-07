2017 NFL Free Agents: Post-Super Bowl Rumors and Predictions

Kirk Cousins is one of the biggest names on the rumors market right now. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The dawn of rumors season is perhaps even more predictable than Tom Brady leading an "unrealistic" Super Bowl comeback in overtime.

With the Super Bowl a thing of the past, all 32 teams now turn their eyes toward free agency and the draft.

The open market is the first major agenda on the list. As a way to round out well-built cores from the draft, front offices around the NFL don't mind opening up the checkbooks for perceived quality risks while trying to build a competitive roster.

Look at, say, Atlanta as a good example. The Falcons lost the Super Bowl but would have never made it there in the first place without inking center Alex Mack.

With such a lesson in mind, here is a look at some of the notable rumors making the rounds after the Super Bowl.

Adrian Peterson on the Market?

Adrian Peterson could hit the open market soon. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson isn't on the open market just yet, but, like a Brady comeback, it seems like just a matter of time.

Peterson has one year left on his current deal, which pays him $11.75 million in base salary, per Spotrac. Coming off an 8-8 campaign in which the 31-year-old Peterson only appeared in three games and averaged 1.9 yards per carry, it would make sense if the Minnesota front office doesn't want to cut him a check.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, if the Vikings cut ties with Peterson, the Dallas Cowboys will be there to scoop him up: "One league source said that if the Vikings and Peterson could not agree on a restructured contract, the Cowboys could be an option."

The first reaction to this is a simple laugh. Why would the Cowboys want Peterson? Ezekiel Elliott just had a breakout rookie campaign in which he led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

But it starts to make sense the longer one looks at it. Peterson will be 32 in March coming off a year in which he only managed 37 carries. He's from Texas and probably wouldn't mind competing for a title to close his career. Dallas would love to have someone of his talent, fading or not, backing up and mentoring Elliott.

This prediction hinges on the Vikings doing the smart thing, which isn't a guarantee. But the smart thing is to apply Peterson's cap hit to improving the roster in other areas so the team can be ready to make a postseason bid if and when Teddy Bridgewater returns in 2018. Once this happens, Peterson heading home to Dallas is a lock.

Prediction: Peterson signs with the Cowboys

Kirk Cousins Linked to the Bay

After inking new head coach Kyle Shanahan, as announced by the team, the San Francisco 49ers are going to want to find a franchise quarterback.

Reportedly, the hope in San Francisco is the Washington Redskins fumble the situation with Kirk Cousins.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Redskins won't do any such thing, but that won't stop the 49ers from keeping their fingers crossed.

"The 49ers are very high on the Redskins' Kirk Cousins, sources continue to maintain, but Washington will franchise the impending free-agent quarterback and is prepared to engage in talks in a lucrative long-term deal with him," La Canfora wrote.

Cousins played under the tag in 2016 and looked steady in his second year of full-time starting, completing 67 percent of his passes for 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

It's hard to know how things will shake out between Cousins and the Redskins, though. He's already openly talked about San Francisco's rumored interest, according to KNBR's Kevin Jones:

One thing seems certain—the 49ers wouldn't trade for Cousins. He's a quality player, but the 49ers have far too many holes to surrender the necessary draft assets to make a deal. Add in the financial capital to get Cousins an extension, and a trade is out of the question.

Cousins getting to San Francisco relies on Washington letting Cousins slip away, which isn't going to happen. The front office in Washington might grimace while giving Cousins a big-money contract, but it is far better than starting over again at the most important position of all.

Prediction: Cousins gets tagged and stays in Washington

Kenny Stills Has Options

Kenny Stills is set to cash in on the open market. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Stills made the most of his situation after not having much of a say as the New Orleans Saints shipped him to the Miami Dolphins before the 2015 season.

Stills played out the final two years of his contract and is now ready to cash in on the open market.

An attractive deep threat at the age of 24, Stills ranked third in the league at 17.3 yards per catch in 2016, grabbing 42 passes for 726 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. He led the Dolphins in yards per catch and receiving touchdowns.

It seems obvious the Dolphins will have an interest in bringing back Stills. But, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Stills might find himself swayed by an offer to go west.

"The Dolphins want to keep Kenny Stills, and Stills has said he would love to stay with the Dolphins. But an associate said to keep in mind that he also likes the West Coast and an offer from an AFC West or NFC West team could be attractive," Jackson wrote.

It's an interesting idea. On the AFC side of things, maybe the Oakland Raiders want to splurge on a deep threat to pair with Michael Crabtree or Amari Cooper. On the NFC side, the 49ers could use more weapons, and the Los Angeles Rams wouldn't mind getting quarterback Jared Goff a shiny new toy.

The good news for the Dolphins is they probably won't lose much sleep if Stills does get wooed by a different team on the market, thanks to young emerging weapons such as DeVante Parker.

Still, Miami hasn't been shy about opening the checkbook in free agency lately, signing names like Ndamukong Suh and others. Paying Stills to keep one of the league's promising young wideout trios intact makes sense.

Prediction: Stills signs an extension with the Dolphins

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.