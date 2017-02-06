Patriots' James White Ties or Breaks Multiple Super Bowl Records

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

New England Patriots running back James White broke or tied a number of individual single-game Super Bowl records, including setting the record for most receptions, per ESPN Stats & Info.

White finished the night with six carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, but he did most of his damage in the passing game. The third-year back out of Wisconsin turned his 14 receptions into 110 yards and a touchdown, tying the Super Bowl record for touchdowns with three. Terrell Davis was the last player to score three times, doing so in Super Bowl XXXII, per ESPN Stats & Info.

In addition to those two achievements, White tied the record for two-point conversions just by scoring one, and he broke the record for the most individual points scored (20) in a Super Bowl, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News).

White won his second Super Bowl since the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft, but he didn't play in the first one.

In his second chance, White made a strong case for MVP with his efforts in the contest. The honor ultimately went to quarterback Tom Brady, but the halfback has upped his stock as he enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract and could receive a significant pay bump in free agency—if not before then.