2016 Breakout MLB Stars Who Could Prove to Be 1-Year Wonders

1 of 6

Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nobody wants to be the Lou Bega of baseball.

If your response to that was, "Lou who?" thank you for proving my point.

If you remember Bega as the man responsible for "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of...)," you get the metaphor. (You're also humming the tune and cursing my name.)

Every season features breakout performances. Some are the opening ditty in a long, impressive MLB catalogue. Others are one-hit wonders.

It's impossible to say which is which without the benefit of hindsight, but we can sift through the numbers, add a dash of gut feeling and make educated guesses.

What follows isn't a list of players who are doomed to disappoint in 2017 and beyond. Inevitably, at least a couple of them will keep being awesome and make me look like an idiot. Good for them, in advance.

Every guy here, though, has red flags in his stat sheet that suggest regression could strike—and Bega could enjoy some company.