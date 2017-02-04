Terrell Owens Not Inducted into Hall of Fame 2017: Twitter Reacts to WR's Snub
For the second time in as many years, legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens was denied entrance to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The news, which came as a shock to those across the football universe, was relayed by the man himself shortly before the sixth annual NFL Honors got underway in Houston on Saturday night:
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess2/4/2017, 11:44:34 PM
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d2/5/2017, 12:12:31 AM
Considering Owens finished his 15-year career second all-time in receiving yards (15,934), eighth in total receptions (1,078) and third in receiving touchdowns (153), outrage poured out in swift fashion.
Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman was among those who believed Owens deserved induction:
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL
Three best receivers of all time: 1. Jerry Rice 2. Randy Moss 3. Owens Owens defines Hall of Fame.2/4/2017, 11:53:58 PM
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke joined that chorus by taking note of T.O.'s place among the nominees in this year's class:
Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke
Out of the 15 Hall of Fame finalist this year, the only one I think I put in before TO would be LT.2/5/2017, 12:02:36 AM
But as Football Perspective's Chase Stuart noted, Owens' inability to secure a spot in Canton, Ohio, marks the continuation of a trend at the wide receiver position:
Football Perspective @fbgchase
https://t.co/AlfQk2vhA9 Look at how many tries it took (black oval) some WRs to make the HOF. Wrote this 4 years ago. https://t.co/eHGVYpeoBV2/5/2017, 12:07:07 AM
ESPN's Bomani Jones also criticized the voting process after kicker Morten Andersen got in while Owens was left out:
El Flaco @bomani_jones
hard to argue you're not a bunch of haters when you put a kicker in before t.o. that's pathetic.2/5/2017, 12:59:38 AM
Here's a look at the best of the rest:
Tim Graham @ByTimGraham
This is why the votes need to be made public. I guarantee Owens gets in if voters have to defend their decision. https://t.co/skWF7iUqev2/5/2017, 12:12:13 AM
SN's Vinnie Iyer @vinnieiyer
Travashamockery Terrell Owens didn't make Hall. But hardest for mercurial guy who played on multiple teams to get stumped for by media.2/5/2017, 12:09:19 AM
Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports
One of these players is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. https://t.co/8Nd3AnN3Ue2/5/2017, 12:57:15 AM
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Stunned that Terrell Owens didn't get in. At his peak, the most dominant receiver of his generation. This one doesn't make sense.2/5/2017, 12:18:36 AM
Cris Collinsworth @CollinsworthPFF
No HOF for @terrellowens? Really? We didn't always see eye-to-eye but he was dominant.2/5/2017, 12:56:32 AM
Mike Tanier 📎 @MikeTanier
The argument that TO should be in the HOF despite his clubhouse antics has great merit. The argument that his antics don't matter is false.2/5/2017, 12:59:08 AM
Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler
Michael Irvin, who stabbed a teammate with a pair of scissors, is in the HOF. But yes, I'm sure TO eating popcorn traumatized his teammates.2/5/2017, 1:06:10 AM
Owens should be honored with a bust and a gold jacket sooner rather than later, but it's clear based on the last two years of voting that the enigmatic wide receiver's tendency to draw attention to himself in sometimes unflattering ways resonated in the minds of those casting ballots.
But as Saturday's reaction indicated, Owens' eventual induction may wind up being viewed as too little, too late in the minds of the sport's most passionate fans.
