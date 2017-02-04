Terrell Owens Not Inducted into Hall of Fame 2017: Twitter Reacts to WR's Snub

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For the second time in as many years, legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens was denied entrance to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The news, which came as a shock to those across the football universe, was relayed by the man himself shortly before the sixth annual NFL Honors got underway in Houston on Saturday night:

Considering Owens finished his 15-year career second all-time in receiving yards (15,934), eighth in total receptions (1,078) and third in receiving touchdowns (153), outrage poured out in swift fashion.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman was among those who believed Owens deserved induction:

Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke joined that chorus by taking note of T.O.'s place among the nominees in this year's class:

But as Football Perspective's Chase Stuart noted, Owens' inability to secure a spot in Canton, Ohio, marks the continuation of a trend at the wide receiver position:

ESPN's Bomani Jones also criticized the voting process after kicker Morten Andersen got in while Owens was left out:

Here's a look at the best of the rest:

Owens should be honored with a bust and a gold jacket sooner rather than later, but it's clear based on the last two years of voting that the enigmatic wide receiver's tendency to draw attention to himself in sometimes unflattering ways resonated in the minds of those casting ballots.

But as Saturday's reaction indicated, Owens' eventual induction may wind up being viewed as too little, too late in the minds of the sport's most passionate fans.