Pro Football Hall of Fame 2017: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

Tracy Frankel/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 will be announced during the NFL Honors awards show, which will be televised on Fox on Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website, a 48-person Selection Committee is tasked with deciding which Modern Era finalists (any player who retired more than 25 years ago and has been out of pro football for at least five seasons) will make the Hall.

You can read the entire process via that link, but in a nutshell, a list of 15 finalists is whittled down to five, and then the individual committee members vote "yes" or "no" on each of the five final Hall of Fame candidates.

If the candidate receives a "yes" vote from at least 80 percent of the committee, then he's in. If not, then he's out.

Separate from that process are senior finalists, players whose careers ended more than 25 years ago, and contributor finalists, people who contributed to the game off the playing field. They also need at least 80 percent of Senior and Contributor Committee votes, respectively, to make the Hall of Fame.

Below you'll find a list of all 15 Modern Era finalists, the senior and contributor finalists and predictions for who will make the cut this year.

First, here's a look at who made the Hall of Fame last year. You can also see each class via Pro Football Reference, as well as yearly finalists via the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Inductees

Player Teams Years QB Brett Favre Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings 1991-2010 LB Kevin Greene L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers 1985-1999 WR Marvin Harrison Indianapolis Colts 1996-2008 OT Orlando Pace St. Louis Rams, Chicago Bears 1997-2009 QB Kenny Stabler Oakland Raiders, Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints 1970-1984 OG Dick Stanfel # Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins 1952-1958

# Senior Committee nomination

Now, here's a list of each 2017 candidate.

2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

Player Teams Years PK Morten Andersen New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings 1982-2007 OT Tony Boselli Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans 1995-2002 WR Isaac Bruce Los Angeles / St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers 1994-2009 HC Don Coryell St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Chargers 1973-1986 RB Terrell Davis Denver Broncos 1995-2001 S Brian Dawkins Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos 1996-2011 S Kenny Easley # Seattle Seahawks 1981-1987 OG Alan Faneca Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals 1998-2010 OT Joe Jacoby Washington Redskins 1981-1993 Owner Jerry Jones * Dallas Cowboys 1989-Present CB Ty Law New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos 1995-2009 SS John Lynch Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos 1993-2007 C Kevin Mawae Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans 1994-2009 WR Terrell Owens San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals 1996-2010 Commissioner Paul Tagliabue * NFL Commissioner 1989-2016 DE Jason Taylor Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, New York Jets 1997-2011 RB LaDainian Tomlinson San Diego Chargers, New York Jets 2001-2011 QB Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals 1998-2009

# Senior nominee

* Contributor nominee

2017 Hall of Fame Class Inductee Predictions

Player Teams Years RB LaDainian Tomlinson San Diego Chargers, New York Jets 2001-2011 SS John Lynch Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos 1993-2007 QB Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals 1998-2009 HC Don Coryell St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Chargers 1973-1986 RB Terrell Davis Denver Broncos 1995-2001 Commissioner Paul Tagliabue * NFL Commissioner 1989-2016

# Senior nominee

* Contributor nominee



Analysis

There's no argument against LaDainian Tomlinson making the Hall of Fame. He's the fifth-leading rusher of all time and scored 162 touchdowns, including 31 in 2006. Let's move on.

Safety John Lynch was the secondary anchor of a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He won a Super Bowl with the 2002 Bucs, which had one of the best defenses in the history of football, allowing only 196 points all year.

Lynch has been a finalist four times already. Expect the fourth time to be a charm for the nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and new San Francisco 49ers general manager.

Kurt Warner and Terrell Davis are in similar boats. Both players had relatively short times in the spotlight (Davis only played four full seasons and parts of three others, while Warner bounced from being a starter to a backup over the course of 11 years). Both players were also white-hot at their peaks, with each man winning a Super Bowl MVP and regular-season MVP (in Warner's case, he did so twice).

The question is whether you can look past their short primes and vote them into the Hall. Given that they are both three-time finalists, the time seems right for them to make their entrances. At their respective peaks, they were the best players in the game, winning MVP awards during Super Bowl-winning seasons. Believe it or not, that happens a lot less often than you'd think.

Don Coryell may have never made a Super Bowl as head coach, but he was the inventor of the Air Coryell passing offense, which radically changed the game. Its imprint is still on football to this day.

He should make the Hall for the impact he had on football long after he left it.

Finally, Paul Tagliabue should make the Hall. He helped advance football's popularity exponentially during his time in office, making it the clear No. 1 sport in the United States by the time he completed his tenure. He also helped oversee the expansion of the league to 32 teams.

Like Coryell, Tagliabue has waited patiently at the Hall's doorstep, as he is also a four-time finalist. Expect him to make it this year.