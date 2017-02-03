    NFL DraftDownload App

    Joe Mixon, Ishmael Zamora Reportedly Not Invited to 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs with the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    Two of the 2017 NFL draft's most polarizing prospects won't have an opportunity to improve their stock at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora reportedly did not receive invites to the combine, which takes place Feb. 28 to March 6.

    According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, NFL teams received the final list of combine invitees Friday, and sources indicated neither Mixon nor Zamora was included. ESPN's Adam Caplan confirmed the news.

    Mixon made negative headlines in December when video of his punching a woman in the face at a sandwich shop in 2014 was released. The California native was suspended from the football team for the entire 2014 season, but he returned to play in 2015 and 2016.

    Zamora was suspended for three games in 2016 after video emerged in August of his hitting his dog.

    Per Pelissero, the decision to exclude Mixon and Zamora from the combine didn't sit well with some team officials:

    Pelissero added that the greater emphasis on fan attendance and interaction for the 2017 combine contributed to the NFL's change in policy with regard to inviting players with off-field issues.

    Mixon enjoyed a huge 2016 campaign that saw him rush for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 37 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns as a key contributor for the Sooners.

    Zamora was the Bears' No. 2 receiver, as he reeled in 63 catches for 809 yards and eight scores.

    In the latest 2017 NFL draft big board released by Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, he rated Mixon as the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 running back in the class, while Zamora didn't factor into the rankings since he had yet to declare.

