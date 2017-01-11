2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Updated Rankings

The 2017 NFL draft class looks loaded. If your favorite NFL team has a need at edge-rusher, cornerback, running back, tight end or safety—you're in luck this season. No group is stronger than the edge, where eight players rank in the top 22 overall. And perhaps no group is weaker than offensive tackle with just one first-round player.

Players are evaluated based on traits, production and athletic potential. In some cases, off-field issues and injuries are part of the equation. But predicting what NFL teams will value in terms of "non-football" traits can be tough. That's why Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is ranked in the top 25 despite a terrible video being released of him punching a woman in the face in 2014. It's also why Jake Butt falls two rounds with a second ACL tear to the same knee.

As the next four months unfold, this board will change. More information means a better view of the player and the potential. Not every player expected to declare for the upcoming draft has done so yet, but barring any surprises before the Jan. 16 underclassman deadline, here are the top 100 players for the 2017 NFL draft.