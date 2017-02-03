NFL Draft 2017: Round 1 Mock Draft Projections Before Super Bowl Sunday

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Super Bowl LI is right around the corner, which means we're on the verge of wrapping up the 2016 NFL season. By Monday, the collective football world will be turned directly toward the looming offseason.

While the offseason represents a long and barren time devoid of real NFL action, we do have a couple of events to look forward to. The biggest of these is undoubtedly the NFL draft.

During the draft, we get to see hundreds of NFL hopefuls take the first steps on their professional journeys. Fans also get to see their favorite teams improve with the influx of rookie talent—at least, that's the primary goal of the draft.

Of course, improvement only comes if teams make the right choices during draft weekend. Between now and late April, opinions are going to change quite a bit regarding what the right choices are.

We're going to take a crack at predicting what choices will be made in the opening round of April's draft. We'll be making our picks based on factors like projected player potential, team needs and team fit. We will also take a closer look at some of the top pairings in our mock.

One side note here: We're placing the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14, though a coin flip will be used to determine whether they or the Philadelphia Eagles pick at that slot.

NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Proj. Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 13 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 14 Indianapolis Colts Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 15 Philadelphia Eagles (Minnesota Vikings) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois 22 Miami Dolphins Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders David Njoku, TE, Miami 25 Houston Texans Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 27 Kansas City Chiefs John Ross, WR, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 31 Atlanta Falcons Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 32 New England Patriots Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

6. Deshaun Watson to New York Jets

One thing we know for certain about the New York Jets and their quarterback situation is that journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't likely to be part of the equation moving forward. Another thing we know is that wide receiver Brandon Marshall—who campaigned heavily for Fitzpatrick last offseason—doesn't want to help make any decisions at the position.

"I think last year the whole Fitz situation took a lot out of me," Marshall said, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. "I think that was something that made me realize I need to focus on myself and football. I need to do my job. My job is to be a wide receiver."

As a receiver, though, Marshall should be concerned about who is throwing him the football. This is where Clemson's Deshaun Watson should come in.

Watson may need a bit of seasoning in order to hone his overall game, but he has tremendous arm talent and is a proven winner. He has also shown that he has the mental goods to dissect a pro-style defense. He has played the best defense college football has to offer twice in national title games.

Watson lost to Alabama in the first meeting. He bested the Crimson Tide in the second. He passed for 420 yards and no interceptions in last month's big win.

While the Jets have two young quarterbacks in Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, they don't have one with the overall potential that Watson possesses. If he falls past the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, the Jets should pounce.

20. Ryan Ramczyk to Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos went through their own transition at quarterback this past season, though that isn't the primary reason the team ended up missing the playoffs. Trevor Siemian performed well at the position, at least when afforded time by the offensive line.

Pass protection and offensive line play in general were big issues for the Broncos in 2016. Pro Football Focus rated the team just 28th in pass blocking for the season. Improving the line should be a priority in this year's draft.

Should Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk fall to the Broncos at No. 20, the team would be wise to snag him. While the national spotlight has caused Alabama's Cam Robinson to garner a lot of attention heading into the draft, Ramczyk may be the superior tackle prospect.

Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rated Ramczyk first overall among all collegiate tackles in 2016.

Because of the amount of defensive talent in this year's draft—and the positioning of quarterback-needy teams at the top—there is a realistic chance that Ramczyk will be available near the middle of Round 1.

This would be a major boon for the Broncos, who would then have themselves a true building block for the offensive line for years to come.

24. David Njoku to Oakland Raiders

By the time the draft gets here, Miami (Fla.) tight end David Njoku might not be around past the middle of the first round. His stock is rising at an incredible rate thanks in large part to the physical gifts and upside he possesses.

Njoku was good in 2016—he caught 43 passes for 698 yards and eight touchdowns—but the consensus seems to be that he can develop into an even better pro player.

This is why Njoku would make sense for the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders have their quarterback in Derek Carr. They have their top two receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. They have running back Latavius Murray, who has been to a Pro Bowl, and an offensive line that is rated fifth in pass blocking by Pro Football Focus.

What the Raiders could use is a true game-breaking tight end, which it appears Njoku could be. He might not be the all-around tight end that Alabama's O.J. Howard is believed to be, but he has the potential to be a legitimate threat as a pass-catcher.

While Raiders tight end and fellow former Miami standout Clive Walford has shown some potential in this role, Njoku could take Oakland's already impressive offense to the next level.