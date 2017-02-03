Super Bowl 51: Chris Simms' Predictions for the Title Game

1 of 12

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Each year, I root for a few incompletions to start off the Super Bowl.

I'll admit it doesn't make for good football. But it probably ensures my dad's three-decade-old Super Bowl record stays intact for another year—and that's something I want him to have forever.

For the uninitiated, Phil Simms tore the Denver Broncos a new one back in Super Bowl XXI. Only three of his 25 passes hit the ground (all three should've been caught), and in the second half, he rattled off 10 completions in a row. I was too young to understand what the hell that Super Bowl-record 88 completion percentage meant. I did happen to get a pretty well-publicized trip to Disney World out of it, though.

In retrospect, it's pretty amazing 'Ol Phil has held that record down as long as he has. I remember watching Troy Aikman's blowout bowl against the 1992-93 Bills and thinking it was over. He only completed 73.3 percent of his throws that day. Two decades later, I thought Eli Manning (75 percent) might've let my dad pass the torch to another Giants quarterback in Super Bowl XLVI. I was wrong. Only Drew Brees (82.05 percent) in Super Bowl XLIV has ever come close to joining my dad in the '80s.

Tom Brady and Matt Ryan have as good a shot as any to take the mantle this year. I'm rooting for an awesomely quarterbacked game—just not awesome enough to let this one record sneak out of the Simms family.