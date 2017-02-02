Gary Kubiak: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Former HC's Future

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Gary Kubiak's retirement from the NFL may not last long.

Just a month after retiring from coaching for health reasons—while leaving open the possibility he could one day return to football—Kubiak appears to be itching to get back into the game.

Kubiak Planning on Eventually Returning to Football in Non-Coaching Role

Thursday, Feb. 2

"I want to work," Kubiak told Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post on Wednesday. "I still get up every day at 4:30, and I want something to do. Lately I’ve been getting on my tractor and messing around the farm."

Kubiak went into more detail about what he potentially envisions for himself in the future:

I’ve had some great conversations around the league with some people. Is that personnel? I don’t know. I talked to some colleges about various situations that are very interesting to me. What I’m going to do is make sure I take a good break here—it’s only been a month—then I’m going to make a decision and go get after it. I’m hoping within the next couple of months I’ll decide on where I want to go next and what I want to do. My next stop is not going to be coaching, and I’m kind of excited about that because there are a lot of things about the game that I’ve always loved. I love evaluating, I love the draft, I love evaluating players and doing those types of things. I had some really interesting conversations with some colleges. So we’ll see.

Kubiak, 55, had tenures with the Houston Texans (2006-13) and Broncos (2015-16) during a lengthy coaching career that also included a long-term role as the offensive coordinator of the Broncos (1995-2005). He went 82-75 as a head coach, leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl title during the 2015 season.

But health concerns forced him out of coaching after this past season. Still, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis wouldn't be surprised to see him return to the game.

"I’m sure he’s texting John (Elway) all the time about that," he said. "I found it interesting that he said he’s retired from coaching, but he didn’t use the words 'for now.' Because as time passes he might be able to fall back on those two words. But we’ll see. My guess is he’ll get back into football. It’s in his blood."

Certainly, Kubiak's long tenure in the league as a coach makes him a respected voice in football circles, and it's hard to imagine a team won't give him a role in some capacity once he decides he's ready to return to the game.

And the Broncos would be a logical choice. Elway—the team's executive vice president of football operations and general manager—and Kubiak were once teammates on the Broncos, long before Elway hired him to take over the team in 2015. He was also briefly Elway's offensive coordinator in Denver.

Elway trusted Kubiak enough to make him a head coach. It's hard to imagine he wouldn't entrust him in a different role in the front office, too.