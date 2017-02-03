    Draft NotebookDownload App

    Matt Miller's Scouting Notebook: Ohio State Is 'DB U,' Updated Big Board & More

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Damon Webb #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Malik Hooker #24 react during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
    Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterFebruary 3, 2017

    HOUSTON — As Super Bowl week unfolds around us, the NFL draft is lurking in the background. There will be plenty of big stories in this class—Leonard Fournette's dominance, the potential of Myles Garrett and the lack of a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback will be headlines. But perhaps the biggest story should be the three first-round talents at defensive back coming out of Ohio State. 

    Just one year after sending Eli Apple, Vonn Bell and Tyvis Powell to the NFL draft, the Buckeyes are loaded again with cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley alongside safety Malik Hooker. Urban Meyer and his staff reload as well as anyone in the nation, and the fact that this group of underclassmen can go from second-line players in 2015 to first-rounders in 2016 is a testament to a school that's quickly moving up the ranks as a defensive back factory.

    What else is happening this week?

    • Updated top 50 big board
    • A shifting offseason focus for the Arizona Cardinals
    • The shock of John Lynch in San Francisco
    • An Alabama star with off-field questions
    • Five players moving up the board

                                       

    The Scout's Report

    Ohio State's Malik Hooker is still a top-10 prospect.
    Ohio State's Malik Hooker is still a top-10 prospect.Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    —On Wednesday, I broke the news that Ohio State safety Malik Hooker had undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum and a hernia and would miss the NFL Scouting Combine. The expected recovery timetable is four to six months, per Hooker's agent. How does this affect his draft stock? Much like Corey Coleman the year before, hernia surgery won't hurt him unless there is a complication with the rehab. Hooker still projects as a top-10 pick.

    —When the San Francisco 49ers announced the hiring of John Lynch as general manager on Sunday night, my phone blew up with texts from sources across the league who were shocked at the hire. I collected a few of those texts in this thread (contains profanity). By Wednesday, after the hiring of Adam Peters as vice president of player personnel was announced, cooler heads had prevailed. Said one scout, "Hiring Peters shows Lynch knows his limitations. That's a huge first step." Good news for 49ers fans who may not have been excited initially.

    —Where will Jay Cutler end up in 2017? One director of player personnel told me Cutler is "the forgotten man in all of this" and expects he'll get a starting gig next season, maybe even in San Francisco.

    —The 2017 quarterback class lacks a consensus No. 1 player, but more and more of the rankings I get back from teams show a confusion about the top five. For example, coming out of the Senior Bowl, I talked to one director of college scouting who had Pitt's Nathan Peterman over Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer—both as Round 2 players.

    —Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott made plenty of big plays in college, but one scout I spoke with after the Senior Bowl felt he was a late-rounder who "lacks the speed to separate in the NFL."

    —Jim Trotter of ESPN broke the news that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will return for the 2017 season. A source with the Cardinals' scouting staff told me that drafting a receiver in the first round is still in play due to the loss of Michael Floyd.

    —ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis will not work out at the scouting combine due to a minor ankle surgery. Davis still projects as a Round 1 talent and potentially a top-10 pick.

                               

    5 Names to Know

    5. DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State

    On the hoof, Malik McDowell looks like a top-15 pick as a defensive end or defensive lineman. The issue is that McDowell will completely shut down his motor for entire stretches. During the 2016 season, he missed time with an ankle injury, but even before that setback, he wasn't dominating at the rate expected from a top-tier player.

    The best fit for McDowell, per a scout I spoke with, is as a left defensive end in a 4-3 scheme where his length is used but his lack of bulk won't be an issue in the run game.

                                      

    4. WR John Ross, Washington

    The fastest receiver in the 2017 draft class just might be John Ross. The Washington junior is a blazer on the field and has the extra gear to run past defenders on vertical routes or tear them up with shaky moves when he has the ball in his hands.

    1. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    2. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    3. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    4. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    5. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    6. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    7. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    8. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    9. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    10. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    11. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    12. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    13. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    14. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    15. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    16. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    17. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    18. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    19. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    20. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    21. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    22. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    23. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    24. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    25. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    26. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    27. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    28. Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower

    29. Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal

    30. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    31. How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books

    32. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    33. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    34. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    35. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    36. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    37. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    38. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    39. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    40. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    41. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    42. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    43. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    44. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    45. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    46. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    47. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    48. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    49. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    50. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    51. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    52. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    53. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    54. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    55. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    56. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    57. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    58. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    59. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    "A lot of people want to compare him to DeSean [Jackson], but he's so much stronger" is how one scout described Ross to me this week. Florida State's Kermit Whitfield may run a faster 40-yard dash in Indianapolis at the scouting combine, but Ross' field speed and open-field moves are the best in the class.

                                  

    3. DL Jarron Jones, Notre Dame

    If you saw Jarron Jones' final game against USC, you saw Jones crushing the Trojans' offensive line like Lionel Richie—all night long. Jones helped himself with a strong finish to the 2016 season, and scouts took notice.

    "He's an ideal 5-tech for us. He's a poor man's Chris Jones" is what I heard back from a scout when I asked about Jarron Jones this week. Chris Jones went early in Round 2 to the Kansas City Chiefs last year, and he made an instant impact as a defensive end in the 3-4 scheme. Jarron Jones could hear his name called starting in the middle of Round 2 but is likely a Round 3 player.

                                               

    2. WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M

    "One-trick pony, but that one trick is pretty good." That's how an SEC scout described Josh Reynolds to me at the Senior Bowl. That one trick? A vertical route with the body adjustment to match. 

    Reynolds is a good deep threat, but his small hands (8 ") and skinny build make him unlikely to beat press coverage in the NFL unless he can learn to beat it with agility at the line of scrimmage. So far, he hasn't shown that type of twitch in his game, but the former JUCO transfer is still a raw project as a route-runner and technician.

                               

    1. CB Kevin King, Washington

    An area scout on Kevin King: "He's tall with the stiff hips you'd expect from a 6'3" guy, but he doesn't want to tackle. He'll get overdrafted on length." 

    King is impressive on film with how well he uses his height and long arms, but outside of a press scheme, he doesn't offer much value. Seattle makes the most sense for his talents—or maybe Atlanta or the Los Angeles Chargers with disciples of that press-zone scheme—but when your skill set is only a fit for so many teams, your overall draft stock tends to fall on a media big board that reflects fits and values for all 32 clubs.

    With some experience at safety, it wouldn't be a bad move to try King as an over-the-top free safety.

                      

    The Big Board

    Monday morning after the Super Bowl, I'll release a seven-round mock draft, but until then, here's a new top 50 big board to hold you over.

    Updated Top 50
    RankPlayerPosCollege
    1Myles GarrettEDGETexas A&M
    2Leonard FournetteRBLSU
    3Reuben FosterLBAlabama
    4Jamal AdamsSLSU
    5Malik HookerSOhio State
    6Solomon ThomasDLStanford
    7Jonathan AllenDLAlabama
    8Mike WilliamsWRClemson
    9Quincy WilsonCBFlorida
    10O.J. HowardTEAlabama
    11Corey DavisWRWestern Michigan
    12Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    13Dalvin CookRBFlorida State
    14Ryan RamczykOTWisconsin
    15David NjokuTEMiami (Fla.)
    16Mitch TrubiskyQBNorth Carolina
    17DeShone KizerQBNotre Dame
    18Gareon ConleyCBOhio State
    19Sidney JonesCBWashington
    20Taco CharltonEDGEMichigan
    21Christian McCaffreyRBStanford
    22Deshaun WatsonQBClemson
    23Jabrill PeppersSMichigan
    24Derek BarnettEDGETennessee
    25Takkarist McKinleyEDGEUCLA
    26Charles HarrisEDGEMissouri
    27Ryan AndersonEDGEAlabama
    28Tre'Davious WhiteCBLSU
    29Montravius AdamsDLAuburn
    30Alvin KamaraRBTennessee
    31Caleb BrantleyDLFlorida
    32Cam RobinsonOTAlabama
    33Teez TaborCBFlorida
    34Budda BakerSWashington
    35John RossWRWashington
    36Marlon HumphreyCBAlabama
    37Garett BollesOTUtah
    38Jarrad DavisLBFlorida
    39Justin EvansSTexas A&M
    40D'Onta ForemanRBTexas
    41Jordan LeggettTEClemson
    42Cooper KuppWREastern Washington
    43Marcus WilliamsSUtah
    44Adoree' JacksonCBUSC
    45Forrest LampGWestern Kentucky
    46Desmond KingSIowa
    47Haason ReddickLBTemple
    48T.J. WattEDGEWisconsin
    49Dan FeeneyGIndiana
    50Patrick MahomesQBTexas Tech
    Matt Miller

                            

    Parting Shots

    10. Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported Thursday that the Chicago Bears will "make a strong run" at New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This makes sense for a few reasons.

    General manager Ryan Pace played football at Eastern Illinois—Garoppolo's alma mater. He's also already been a trading partner with Bill Belichick for Martellus Bennett. But perhaps most importantly from a New England standpoint, trading Garoppolo to the NFC North means it's not facing its former quarterback as often.

    If the asking price is a first-rounder, the Bears cannot consider trading the No. 3 overall pick for an unknown quarterback, but sending a high second-rounder and a third-rounder next year might get it done.

     

    Deshaun Watson is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's class.
    Deshaun Watson is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's class.Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    9. I'd like to take a minute to clear up something I said on radio row this week and didn't get an opportunity to explain in the quick-hit nature of talk radio. When asked about Deshaun Watson, I said that no team I've talked to has a Round 1 grade on him. That doesn't mean he won't go in the first round, of course.

    Most NFL teams don't have 32 Round 1 grades. In fact, most will probably have in the 12-15 range this year. We all know 32 players will be drafted in the first round, though. So while it's accurate to say no teams I've spoken with have Watson at a Round 1 grade, that doesn't mean he's a lock to be picked in the second round.

     

    8. Being in Houston for the week, I can't say enough good things about the weather, the people, the food and the beer. 

    At a Gatorade event last night, there were 150 beers on tap, great food, pinball machines and a live band at The Hay Merchant. I'll also take sunny and mid-70s weather all day, every day.

    Of the Super Bowl cities I've been to now (New Orleans, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco and Houston), I have to give credit to H-Town for a sweet setup and some restaurants and bars that are on par with any I've been to in the country. 

     

    7. Back by popular demand, five more "Scouting in 140" players this week. Up first, Myles Garrett.

     

    6. Taco Charlton:

     

    5. Marlon Humphrey:

     

    4. Ryan Ramczyk:

     

    3. Joe Mixon:

     

    2. I often get asked how I can rank Mitch Trubisky so high when he couldn't beat out Marquise Williams for the starting quarterback job at North Carolina. Why does no one ask why Malik Hooker is so good if he couldn't unseat Tyvis Powell at safety at Ohio State?

    The quarterback job at North Carolina may not have been open to Trubisky, just like the North Dakota State job wasn't open to Carson Wentz when the Bison sat him for his first two years of college. 

    It's lazy analysis to say Trubisky couldn't beat out Williams when none of us knows if there was even a competition.

     

    1. Since everyone else makes a Super Bowl pick this week, I'll add mine: New England 31, Atlanta 27.

     

    Matt Miller covers the NFL and NFL draft for Bleacher Report.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 