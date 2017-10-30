Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Traded to 49ers; Patriots Receive 2nd-Round Pick

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have arguably the best player in NFL history under center in Tom Brady, so his backup became expendable.

New England traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday in exchange for a second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The trade is for the team's original second-round pick, which will likely be one of the earlier selections in the round.

Schefter also noted the teams only began talking about a potential deal Monday morning. Schefter reported Garoppolo is not expected to play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, per Mike Jurecki of ArizonaSports.com.

The 49ers also released veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, who started the team's first six games this season, per Schefter. Hoyer was originally part of the trade but "was taken out for comp. pick reasons," according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Now a free agent, Rapoport added it's "safe to say" the Patriots will be speaking with Hoyer.

Garoppolo is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2018, per Spotrac. Assuming Brady is still playing, New England likely wasn't going to pay Garoppolo market value as a highly sought-after quarterback with Brady already on the books through 2019, per Spotrac.

Garoppolo burst onto the national scene at the start of the 2016 campaign when Brady was serving a four-game suspension for the Deflategate scandal. The 2014 second-round draft pick had just 31 pass attempts in his career to that point but filled in admirably while No. 12 was out.

He finished 24-of-33 for 264 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in a season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals and followed that up with another victory over the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo went 18-of-26 for 232 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against Miami before he suffered a shoulder injury.

The setback cut short his four-week audition for other teams that were potentially interested in trading for him, but he clearly did enough to impress the 49ers.

Garoppolo didn't throw a single interception despite being thrown into the fire with the usual starter sidelined, and Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com noted he led the NFL through the first two weeks of the year with a 91.1 QBR. What's more, Garoppolo put up those numbers without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was nursing a hamstring injury.

Barnwell also praised Garoppolo's ability to handle the blitz against Miami even though it is "the biggest concern for an inexperienced quarterback."

Garoppolo's play in 2016 suggests nothing but positive things for San Francisco, especially since he won't turn 26 until November and has little mileage on his arm in terms of regular-season game action. He also learned under Brady as the all-time great's backup and comes from a winning culture in New England.

The one concern is his lack of experience, as he has only 94 regular-season pass attempts on his NFL resume. Perhaps Garoppolo truly was a product of the Patriots' winning system and will struggle on a 49ers team devoid of much offensive talent, although the absence of Gronkowski as New England's most dangerous weapon during those two starts suggests otherwise.

Considering this is already a lost season for the 0-8 49ers, Garoppolo now has a low-pressure chance to garner more of that experience and prove himself worthy of a long-term commitment. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle noted the team "plan[s] to work out a deal" with its newest addition, which makes sense given what it gave up in the move.

Schefter echoed those sentiments when he wrote "The 49ers are likely to keep him by signing him to a new deal or tagging him as their franchise player."

While inexperience will be a concern for San Francisco fans until the Eastern Illinois product enjoys sustained success, Garoppolo thrived in his limited action. If he continues to do that, the 49ers should have the franchise quarterback they have been targeting for years.