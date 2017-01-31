NFL Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Predictions for Most Intriguing Prospects

Derek Barnett is one of the draft's most intriguing prospects. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It is understandable if NFL fans have tuned out the draft process even slightly during Super Bowl week.

With the Senior Bowl completed, the next major landmark on the journey is the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Feb. 28, leaving a nice break for observers to rearrange draft boards and mock drafts.

While they do, fans won't have any problems digging into a Super Bowl featuring the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Those two, of course, present a good study as to what quality drafting can do for a franchise. At this time of year, both teams likely started targeting intriguing prospects who eventually ended up on their championship rosters.

This year's class doesn't lack intriguing prospects who are capable of exploding into something special on the pro scene, so let's target a few after a look at an updated mock draft.

2017 Draft Order and Projections

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 17 Washington Redskins Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 18 Tennessee Titans Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 28 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 30 Pittsburgh Steelers David Njoku, TE, Miami 31 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Most Intriguing Prospects

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Corey Davis looks like the top wideout in the draft. David Dermer/Associated Press

A receiver with silly numbers against so-so competition who isn't a household name always offers plenty of intrigue.

So it goes for Western Michigan's Corey Davis, a 6'3", 213-pound wideout with big-play ability and head-turning numbers.

Davis has quickly ascended to the No. 1 spot at wideout in the class. A quick glance at his numbers shows why:

YEAR REC YDS AVG TD 2016 97 1500 15.5 19 2015 90 1436 16.0 12 2014 78 1408 18.1 15 2013 67 941 14.0 6 ESPN.com.

But the hype around Davis goes well beyond numbers. He has good size and superb speed and goes up and makes big catches over defensive backs, bringing the ball in away from his body.

Best of all, Davis has experience as a slot wideout and on the outside, meaning he can force mismatches all over the field based on what the offense wants to do.

Davis goes to the Tennessee Titans at No. 5 in the above scenario. Should he stand out among his elite peers throughout the predraft process, he'll have no problem convincing a team to take a risk on him early.

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Derek Barnett is one of the most talented defenders in the class. Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The 2017 class is heavy when it comes to defensive linemen, with guys like Myles Garrett and Solomon Thomas leading the way.

A polarizing prospect like Tennessee's Derek Barnett, then, draws plenty of intrigue.

Barnett, at 6'3" and 265 pounds with plenty of explosive power, broke Reggie White's career sack record at Tennessee and looks like a high-floor player who's ready to contribute at the next level out of the gates.

Intrigue remains, though, because some wonder whether his collegiate strengths will remain strong points in the pros.

An AFC North scout spoke with NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on the topic: "(Derek) Barnett generates a lot of discussion out on the road. He's physical and he's got great production, but some scouts just don't think he'll be able to translate those numbers to the pros because he's not very explosive off the ball. He won't overpower NFL tackles like he did in college."

Barnett finds a home with the Miami Dolphins at No. 22 in the mock above. Though he doesn't have the explosive upside of other names in the class, guys who can join rotations and play well upon arrival thanks to high floors are coveted, too.

The path to the draft will still decide Barnett's stock. If he exceeds expectations, he could become one of the process' biggest surprises while shaking up the entire market.

David Njoku, TE, Miami

David Njoku is one of this year's top big-play threats. Rob Foldy/Getty Images

When it comes to tight ends in 2017, it goes O.J. Howard, and then the rest.

It's the truth, as nobody in the class has a more well-rounded game. The Alabama product can do it all with ease and won't have much of a transition to the pros.

David Njoku out of Miami is the high-upside guy.

Njoku has started to gain traction in the first round of mock drafts for a variety of reasons. One, he is 6'4" and 245 pounds. Two, he is a ridiculously explosive player, as ESPN.com's scouting report detailed:

A weapon in the passing game that has the ability to generate explosive play from anywhere on the field. Quick starter off the line of scrimmage that has the speed to stretch the vertical seams. Also flashes an extra gear when tracking the deep ball down the field. Red zone threat with the ability to win in one-on-one situations.

As Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher pointed out, Njoku might even be the most attractive option at the position:

Smart teams—such as the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 30—can utilize Njoku's strengths out of the gates while he develops the rest of his game.

Such a team will be greatly rewarded in the passing game. Fans can expect Njoku to be one of the most popular names ahead of the draft thanks to his freakish testing numbers.

