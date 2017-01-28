Senior Bowl 2017: Top Takeaways from Saturday's Game

1 of 8

Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports

The Reese's Senior Bowl is college football's premier all-star event and a vital part of the NFL draft evaluation.

Over the years multiple all-star games like the Hula Bowl and Blue-Gray Football Classic faded into obscurity, but the Senior Bowl is more relevant than ever.

The South Team captured a 16-15 victory Saturday over the North Team. Performances within the game and during the practice week matter most to NFL teams, though.

Executive director Phil Savage treats the event like he's running the 33rd NFL franchise. With the amount of talent he gathers each year, he's been rather successful in his approach.

Two major differences exist at the Senior Bowl compared to other all-star games.

First, complete NFL coaching staffs teach these young men throughout the week. Scouts and league decision-makers get to see how the players adapt and respond to the coaching they'll face at the next level. The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears staffs steered this year's squads.

Second, Savage changed the qualifications for the Senior Bowl to include underclassmen who already graduated. This year, Clemson's Artavis Scott became the first true junior to play in the contest.

Savage, a former NFL general manager, created a top-notch atmosphere for NFL teams to evaluate college footballs best talent. The majority of those who took the field Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium will be drafted and found on NFL rosters next fall.

Bleacher Report identified those individuals who stood out during the 68th Annual Reese's Senior Bowl.