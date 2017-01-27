Le'Veon Bell's Groin Injury Reportedly May Not Have Been Disclosed by Steelers

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell's injured groin has become the latest focus of an NFL investigation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Conor Orr, the NFL is looking into whether the Steelers failed to properly disclose Bell's injury that limited him to just 20 yards on six carries in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

According to the Steelers' official injury report leading up to the AFC title game, Bell did not practice on Jan. 18 or 19 before returning to full participation on Jan. 20 with the "not injury related" designation.

However, after the Steelers' 36-17 loss against the Patriots, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team knew about Bell's injury.

"I was aware of it," he told reporters, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. "It wasn't significant to the point where it affected planning or the anticipation of planning in any way. It's unfortunate that it became an issue in game."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Tomlin said Bell's absence on Jan. 19 was excused. Fowler added that a person close to Bell insisted he missed practice for a specific matter not related to his groin injury.

Bell never showed any effects of an injury during the Steelers' two playoff wins over the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, running for 337 yards on 59 carries, though Tomlin didn't say exactly when his All-Pro running back aggravated his groin.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Jan. 19 the NFL could dock the Seattle Seahawks a second-round draft pick for failing to disclose a knee injury suffered by cornerback Richard Sherman, though he didn't miss a game during the regular season or playoffs.

It's not yet known if the Steelers will face a potential penalty from the NFL, but there is precedent for the league to penalize teams if it believes injury protocol was not being followed.