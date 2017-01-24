MLB Spring Training 2017: The Top 10 Starting Pitchers to Watch

1 of 11

New York Mets right-hander Matt Harvey. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Not that you asked, but here's a list of the 10 MLB starting pitchers I most enjoy watching, in very particular order: Madison Bumgarner, Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw, Johnny Cueto, Felix Hernandez, Corey Kluber, Masahiro Tanaka, Chris Sale, Chris Archer and Marcus Stroman.

Undoubtedly you've got your own list. Go ahead, write it down—it's fun.

That's not what we're going to talk about here, though.

Instead, we're going to discuss pitchers worth watching in a different sense. Many of these guys are aces or former aces, but this is a group that enters spring training with questions to answer.

Some had down years in 2016. Some are recovering from serious injuries. Some will battle for a rotation spot.

All of them have something to prove, which makes them compelling by definition. Not in the manner of a Syndergaard fastball, Kershaw curveball or Bumgarner snot rocket, but compelling nonetheless.