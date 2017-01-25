Senior Bowl 2017: Matt Miller's Top 25 Prospects

1 of 26

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Who wants to make some money?

The Reese's Senior Bowl is the NFL's best job fair. Forget the NFL Scouting Combine and its glorified track meet status. The Senior Bowl is about football. Slap on the pads, lace up your cleats and get ready to compete. Victors go home with improved draft stock in this winner-take-all atmosphere.

The 2017 class of players features multiple first-rounders and a plethora of Day 2 prospects. Narrowing the list down to the top 25 was a painstaking process. For every player added, two worthy prospects got left out. But the task must be completed, and this final list of 25 features big-program superstars and small-school gems.

Who will be this year's Aaron Donald or Eric Fisher and walk out of Mobile, Alabama, with an improved draft stock? My money is on one of these players.