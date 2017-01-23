    NFLDownload App

    Johnny Manziel Gives President Donald Trump Twitter Advice

    COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel at Kyle Field on November 7, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images
    Joseph Zucker
January 23, 2017

    If President Donald Trump ever needs a new social media director, he should look no further than former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

    Manziel offered Trump advice on how to deal with his critics on Twitter (Warning: tweet contains NSFW language):

    Ari Fleischer, a White House press secretary under George W. Bush, concurred with Manziel's assessment:

    Many have criticized Trump for his social media habits. The New York TimesJasmine C. Lee and Kevin Quealy have tracked the various targets of his contempt on Twitter—which numbers 305—since he announced his intention to run for president.

    Well before his presidential campaign, Trump made an ill-advised foray into NFL personnel scouting when he argued Manziel was on his way to a fruitful pro career:

    The Cleveland Browns released Manziel in March 2016, a little less than two years after selecting him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 draft. In 15 games for the team, the former Texas A&M star threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

