Super Bowl 2017 Date, Location, Kickoff Time, Odds, Logo, Halftime Show News

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons coasted into the Super Bowl, crushing both of their respective postseason opponents en route to Houston.

Here's a look at the information for the game, followed by 10 Super Bowl LI storylines.

Super Bowl LI Information

Date: Sunday, February 5

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Halftime Performer and News Source: Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem for Super Bowl 50, will perform at halftime this year. For halftime show news, check out PepsiHalftime.com for daily news updates.

Odds: New England (-3), Over/Under of 58.5 (OddsShark)

Logo:

Storylines

1. The Patriots' Revenge

No one needs the longest and most drawn-out story in professional football history (Deflategate) to be rehashed, so let's keep it simple: Brady and the Patriots are mad following the punishments, and they'd undoubtedly love nothing more than to receive the Lombardi Trophy from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

You'll hear this refrain repeated roughly 10,000 times over the next two weeks, but there are other storylines to discuss (see below).

2. No. 1 Offense vs. No. 1 Defense

Fans haven't seen a Super Bowl matchup between the top-scoring offense and the top-scoring defense in 14 seasons, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 1 D) crushed the Oakland Raiders (No. 1 O) 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Don't expect this game to have a deficit nearly that large (then again, no one expected conference championship blowouts this weekend, either).

3. Matt Ryan's Legacy

No one was talking about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL last year, but he inserted himself into the conversation this season with a likely MVP-winning campaign, throwing 38 touchdown passes, completing nearly 70 percent of his throws and earning a 117.1 quarterback rating.

After two stellar playoff games, Ryan can claim one of the best quarterback seasons in NFL history with a Super Bowl win.

4. Tom Brady Goes for Five

Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Haley is the only NFL player to ever win five Super Bowls. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can join him if he wins on Sunday.

Brady will solely own the record for most Super Bowl appearances (seven) when he steps on the field in two weeks.

5. Bill Belichick Does, Too

No head coach has ever won five Super Bowls. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll are the only ones to win four, although, for the record, Belichick has actually won six, as he took two with the New York Giants when he was their defensive coordinator.

The record for most overall championships by a head coach is six, with George Halas and Curly Lambeau sharing that honor.

Considering one coach has a conference championship trophy named after him and the other's name will live forever on an iconic stadium, that's some good company for Belichick to aim toward.

6. Offensive Coaching Chess Match

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan are getting a lot of positive press this season for their teams' excellent performances.

In fact, both men were head coaching candidates this season (per numerous sources, including Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area, it's all but confirmed that Shanahan will take the San Francisco 49ers job).

Every week in New England, a new offensive hero or two emerges as the Patriots game-plan to put the ball in that player's hands and carry the offense. This week, it was wide receiver Chris Hogan. Last week, it was running back Dion Lewis. Who will it be this time?

Meanwhile, the Falcons do an excellent job of exploiting a defense's weakness and planning their offense around it, as seen Sunday with the Falcons taking to the air early and often against a weak Packers secondary, especially to Julio Jones, who was not being double covered.

7. Julio Jones

The popular saying, repeated almost everywhere (and rightfully so), is that Belichick loves to take away the opposing team's best offensive weapon. For Atlanta, that's obviously Julio Jones, who caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns on a badly injured foot. (Jay Glazer of Fox Sports described the injuries here.)

The Patriots slowed down Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (seven catches, 77 yards, no touchdowns) with a host of double-teams. How will the Pats scheme against Jones? Will they employ the same strategy?

8. Fast, Greasy Speed

In the movie Rocky, boxer Rocky Balboa's trainer, Mickey Goldmill, said he needed fast, greasy speed to beat the undefeated Apollo Creed, so he made him chase a chicken around.

The Falcons all looked like Rocky (post-training Rocky, not the one who couldn't catch a cold in winter, let alone a chicken) on Sunday, bothering Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and flying to the ball on every play. Midway through the third quarter, Green Bay had zero points.

Atlanta's fast and young defense could be the X-factor in two weeks.

9. Atlanta's Second Championship?

Plenty of cities get a lot of press for having tortured sports fanbases (Buffalo, Detroit, San Diego, Cleveland, etc.), but what about Atlanta?

The Hawks have never won a championship, two NHL teams have come and gone (Flames and Thrashers, both of which never found consistent success), the Braves won their only World Series 21 years ago but crashed and burned in the playoffs throughout the entire 1990s, and the Falcons laid an egg in their only Super Bowl appearance 18 years ago.

That was a mouthful, but the point is Atlanta can exorcise a lot of sports demons with a Super Bowl win.

10. The Pats Secondary

No one is going to compare the Pats' cornerbacks and safeties to the Legion of Boom of three years ago, but they are playing fantastic football to close the season.

Overall, they finished tied for seventh in the NFL in pass yards per attempt allowed (6.8), and they've done a nice job slowing down No. 1 wide receivers such as Brown and Houston's DeAndre Hopkins. The Falcons passing attack vs. the Patriots pass defense will be fun to watch.