Royals SP Yordano Ventura Dies at Age 25
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday morning in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, according to SI.com and Cristian Moreno of ESPN Radio. He was 25.
The Royals confirmed his death, per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com, and Matt Kardos of MLB.com shared the team's statement:
Matt Kardos @mattkardos
@Royals statement on the passing of Ventura https://t.co/he6ENb6aJX1/22/2017, 5:01:45 PM
"We suffered an incredible loss today," ISE Baseball, Ventura's agency said in a statement. "Our hearts and souls are broken with the passing of Yordano Ventura. Yordano's heart and passion for the game of baseball and for life had no equal. Today we lost a teammate, who never backed down; a friend who never let you down' and a brother, who always made you smile. Rest in peace."
Meanwhile, Royals players Nolan Watson and Mike Moustakas reacted to the news and sent their condolences:
Nolan Watson @nolan_watson20
RIP Yordano Ventura.. at a loss of words right now. Fans and organization will miss you. Prayers to your family1/22/2017, 4:18:10 PM
Mike Moustakas @Mooose_8
I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE.1/22/2017, 5:09:36 PM
Eric Hosmer did the same on Instagram, writing, "ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽."
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman also reacted to the news:
Marcus Stroman @MStrooo6
RIP Yordano Ventura. Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!1/22/2017, 4:04:19 PM
Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLBPA, also released a statement, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times:
Daryl Van Schouwen @CST_soxvan
From Tony Clark: https://t.co/0OFJlEDER31/22/2017, 5:00:39 PM
And sportswriter Jesse Spector remembered Ventura's pitching performance in 2014 after fellow Dominican Oscar Taveras died:
Jesse Spector 📎 @jessespector
Yordano Ventura pitched the best game of his career while paying tribute to Oscar Taveras, who died in a car accident. Now this. Brutal. https://t.co/ynDMiJekGX1/22/2017, 3:59:59 PM
Ventura spent four seasons with the Royals as a starting pitcher, going 38-31 in his career with a 3.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 470 strikeouts. He also started nine games in the postseason for the Royals between 2014 and 2015, which included the team's World Series championship in 2015.
While he had regressed somewhat after an excellent 2014 season, he was still considered a bright young talent who was brimming with potential and was capable of hitting 100 mph on his fastball.
News of Ventura's death comes on the same day that former MLB player Andy Marte also died in the Dominican Republic in a separate car accident, per J.M.G. Baseball.
