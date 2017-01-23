NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Order and Updated Mock Draft Projections

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As beat writers use inside knowledge to project free-agent moves, the roster pictures for teams become more apparent before the 2017 NFL draft. Some teams will lean toward a rebuilding period, while others will attempt to find the missing link to a dominant unit.

After achieving Executive of the Year honors in 2015, New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan finds himself at the tip of his fanbase's proverbial pitchfork. Gang Green won 10 games two seasons ago and dropped to five wins in 2016. What can the Jets general manager do to put this club back on the right track?

Similar to the Jets, the Cincinnati Bengals put together a double-digit-win season and won half the amount of games this year. Unlike New York, Cincinnati won its division in 2015. Head coach Marvin Lewis will likely survive another offseason despite the team falling well below expectations. With a top-10 overall pick, the Bengals could bring in an immediate impact player to put them back in the mix for a division title.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers caught fire late in the season, winning six of their last eight games. However, a slow start robbed the club of a potential NFC wild-card spot. Tampa Bay only won two games in 2014. Since quarterback Jameis Winston arrived, the Buccaneers have shown significant improvement each year. With the No. 17 overall pick, the Buccaneers could add another impact player to push for the postseason.

How does each aforementioned franchise improve its 2017 season outlook through the draft?

NFL Mock Draft—Round 1 Pick NFL Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 14 Indianapolis Colts Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Ross, WR, Washington 20 Denver Broncos Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 21 Detroit Lions Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 22 Miami Dolphins Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 23 New York Giants Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 26 Seattle Seahawks Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State 27 Kansas City Chiefs Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 28 Dallas Cowboys Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 29 Green Bay Packers Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 30 Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 32 New England Patriots T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin NFL.com

At the moment, the Jets have no clue who's going to start at quarterback in 2017. According to New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, a source inside the organization said, "He [Christian Hackenberg] will never make it."

Another Jets starter didn't seem convinced that Hackenberg's talent amounts to a second-round pick.

"One Jets starter simply rolled his eyes and shook his head recently when I asked whether Hackenberg was worth a second-round pick," said Mehta.

Players watch their teammates practice. Typically, they can tell whether someone can deliver the goods or not in live action. Maybe the assessment on Hackenberg comes prematurely. He's only a rookie.

Whether the Jets go with Bryce Petty or Hackenberg at quarterback, a developing talent under center needs a strong supporting cast. New York could utilize LSU running back Leonard Fournette as the bell cow back and the engine of its offense.

At the moment, the Jets have game-managing quarterbacks on the roster. On an expiring contract, Ryan Fitzpatrick won't take another snap under center for Gang Green. As one of the two young signal-callers develop in harsh conditions in the Northeast, New York should look to establish a power-running scheme with Fournette. At 31 years old, fellow running back Matt Forte would serve as the primary receiving option in the short passing game.

9. Cincinnati Bengals, Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

The Karlos Dansby experiment at linebacker will likely come to an end in Cincinnati. The Bengals should attempt to add youth to their front seven. Ideally, Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster would join the team and start Week 1 of the 2017 season.

The Bengals run defense underachieved during the past season, ranking No. 21 in yards allowed. With several vets up front, Foster's athleticism and downhill play should sew up a few holes near the line of scrimmage.

As a senior, Foster developed into a constant disrupter in the backfield. He racked up 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He flashed more lateral quickness and better instincts in space compared to Alabama's previous thumper at the position, Reggie Ragland.

Assuming Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell remains with the team, the Bengals must build a roster capable of neutralizing his impact on the game. A physical defender with natural football instincts would challenge Bell's patient run style.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, John Ross, WR, Washington

After four consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards and at least 60 catches, wideout Vincent Jackson has experienced a sharp decline. Furthermore, at 34, his body can no longer handle a full season as a primary target in the passing offense. He's played 15 games over the past two seasons.

The front office must help its young quarterback with another starting-caliber wideout opposite Mike Evans. Washington product John Ross complements the Buccaneers' star receiver with top-notch speed and sure hands.

Ross logged a breakout season on a College Football Playoff team this year. He caught 81 passes for 1,150 and 17 touchdowns as the team's top receiving threat. Clemson wideout Mike Williams and Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis boast extensive collegiate resumes with gaudier numbers. Both will hear their names called before Ross.

As a one-year college wonder at the position, Ross will battle USC's Juju Smith-Schuster for the No. 3 spot at the position in the draft. Tampa Bay can't go wrong with either prospect, but Ross' speed and ability to rack up yards after the catch would significantly benefit Winston on short throwing patterns.

