    NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Order and Updated Mock Draft Projections

    FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    As beat writers use inside knowledge to project free-agent moves, the roster pictures for teams become more apparent before the 2017 NFL draft. Some teams will lean toward a rebuilding period, while others will attempt to find the missing link to a dominant unit.

    After achieving Executive of the Year honors in 2015, New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan finds himself at the tip of his fanbase's proverbial pitchfork. Gang Green won 10 games two seasons ago and dropped to five wins in 2016. What can the Jets general manager do to put this club back on the right track?

    Similar to the Jets, the Cincinnati Bengals put together a double-digit-win season and won half the amount of games this year. Unlike New York, Cincinnati won its division in 2015. Head coach Marvin Lewis will likely survive another offseason despite the team falling well below expectations. With a top-10 overall pick, the Bengals could bring in an immediate impact player to put them back in the mix for a division title.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers caught fire late in the season, winning six of their last eight games. However, a slow start robbed the club of a potential NFC wild-card spot. Tampa Bay only won two games in 2014. Since quarterback Jameis Winston arrived, the Buccaneers have shown significant improvement each year. With the No. 17 overall pick, the Buccaneers could add another impact player to push for the postseason.

    How does each aforementioned franchise improve its 2017 season outlook through the draft?

    NFL Mock Draft—Round 1
    PickNFL TeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersJamal Adams, S, LSU
    8Carolina PanthersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    13Arizona CardinalsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    14Indianapolis ColtsRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    16Baltimore RavensDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    17Washington RedskinsTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    18Tennessee TitansSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    20Denver BroncosRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    21Detroit LionsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    22Miami DolphinsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    23New York GiantsCarlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
    24Oakland RaidersZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    25Houston TexansTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    26Seattle SeahawksRoderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
    27Kansas City ChiefsJabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
    28Dallas CowboysSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    29Green Bay PackersJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    30Pittsburgh SteelersJuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
    31Atlanta FalconsCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    32New England PatriotsT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
    6. New York, Jets Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

    At the moment, the Jets have no clue who's going to start at quarterback in 2017. According to New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, a source inside the organization said, "He [Christian Hackenberg] will never make it."

    Another Jets starter didn't seem convinced that Hackenberg's talent amounts to a second-round pick.

    "One Jets starter simply rolled his eyes and shook his head recently when I asked whether Hackenberg was worth a second-round pick," said Mehta.

    Players watch their teammates practice. Typically, they can tell whether someone can deliver the goods or not in live action. Maybe the assessment on Hackenberg comes prematurely. He's only a rookie.

    Whether the Jets go with Bryce Petty or Hackenberg at quarterback, a developing talent under center needs a strong supporting cast. New York could utilize LSU running back Leonard Fournette as the bell cow back and the engine of its offense. 

    At the moment, the Jets have game-managing quarterbacks on the roster. On an expiring contract, Ryan Fitzpatrick won't take another snap under center for Gang Green. As one of the two young signal-callers develop in harsh conditions in the Northeast, New York should look to establish a power-running scheme with Fournette. At 31 years old, fellow running back Matt Forte would serve as the primary receiving option in the short passing game.

                   

    9. Cincinnati Bengals, Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

    ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 30: Reuben Foster #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tackles Rushel Shell #7 of the West Virginia Mountaineers at Georgia Dome on August 30, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Karlos Dansby experiment at linebacker will likely come to an end in Cincinnati. The Bengals should attempt to add youth to their front seven. Ideally, Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster would join the team and start Week 1 of the 2017 season.

    The Bengals run defense underachieved during the past season, ranking No. 21 in yards allowed. With several vets up front, Foster's athleticism and downhill play should sew up a few holes near the line of scrimmage. 

    As a senior, Foster developed into a constant disrupter in the backfield. He racked up 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He flashed more lateral quickness and better instincts in space compared to Alabama's previous thumper at the position, Reggie Ragland

    Assuming Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell remains with the team, the Bengals must build a roster capable of neutralizing his impact on the game. A physical defender with natural football instincts would challenge Bell's patient run style.

                          

    19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, John Ross, WR, Washington

    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 02: John Ross #1 of the Washington Huskies gets past Chidobe Awuzie #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes on his way to scoring a touchdown during the Pac-12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium on December 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, Califo
    Robert Reiners/Getty Images

    After four consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards and at least 60 catches, wideout Vincent Jackson has experienced a sharp decline. Furthermore, at 34, his body can no longer handle a full season as a primary target in the passing offense. He's played 15 games over the past two seasons.

    The front office must help its young quarterback with another starting-caliber wideout opposite Mike Evans. Washington product John Ross complements the Buccaneers' star receiver with top-notch speed and sure hands.

    Ross logged a breakout season on a College Football Playoff team this year. He caught 81 passes for 1,150 and 17 touchdowns as the team's top receiving threat. Clemson wideout Mike Williams and Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis boast extensive collegiate resumes with gaudier numbers. Both will hear their names called before Ross.

    As a one-year college wonder at the position, Ross will battle USC's Juju Smith-Schuster for the No. 3 spot at the position in the draft. Tampa Bay can't go wrong with either prospect, but Ross' speed and ability to rack up yards after the catch would significantly benefit Winston on short throwing patterns.

                 

    Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

    Follow Maurice Moton on Twitter for intriguing discussions and analysis on NFL and college football topics.

