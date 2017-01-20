Zach Orr Retires Due to Injury: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Following a career season in 2016, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is reportedly retiring at the age of 24 due to injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news Friday. Colleague Mike Garafolo added that Orr played with a cracked bone in his shoulder late in the season and missed Week 17 with a neck injury.

After serving in a reserve capacity in his first two seasons, Orr started 15 games for the Ravens in 2016, registering 130 tackles and three interceptions.

The undrafted free agent out of North Texas was a second-team Associated Press All-Pro.

Orr was a key part of a Baltimore defense that ranked seventh in yardage allowed and ninth in scoring this past season.

Losing their leading tackler will leave a considerable void to fill for the Ravens, although they did select Kamalei Correa in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

He didn't make much of an impact this season, but he could be in line to start alongside C.J. Mosley at inside linebacker in 2017.

