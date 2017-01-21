Shrine Game 2017: A Full Scouting Guide for This Year's Game

1 of 11

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Reese's Senior Bowl isn't the only predraft all-star game scouts and analysts are paying attention to.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the East-West Shrine Game is the oldest of all the talent showcases. It got its start in 1925 from the Shriners, with its "mission to help children in need of expert medical care," according to its official website. The game lives on today, and the week of practices prior to Saturday's matchup at Tropicana Field will feature many top college football players and NFL draft hopefuls.

As the first of the major NFL draft events, the 2017 Shrine Game gets underway at 3 p.m. ET when the two teams go head-to-head under the watchful eyes of West head coach George Edwards (defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings) and East head coach Brentson Buckner (Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach).

You won't see any top-tier NFL prospects on the field Saturday, but there are a few capable of breaking into the second day of the 2017 draft with a big, momentum-building week here prior to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Who are the top players to watch? We'll dive into my notes and break it down by position, looking at the players who have already moved up draft boards this week.