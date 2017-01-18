2017 NFL Mock Draft: Prospect Predictions for Every Selection of Round 1

Before the conference championship games, we'll check back with the teams watching the postseason from their sofas in this 2017 NFL mock draft. What's the best draft fit for clubs that just missed the playoff picture?

The Tennessee Titans almost surprised us all with a playoff berth in 2016. However, a Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars dashed their hopes to unseat the incumbent AFC South champion Houston Texans. With a top-five pick, courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams, the Titans can boost their roster with an impact player. Who's the ideal choice?

Three slots later, the Carolina Panthers fell from a near-perfect regular-season team to 6-10. Despite losing pieces within the secondary, many thought wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's return from injury would keep the team in Super Bowl contention. For the upcoming draft, Carolina must acquire talent to strengthen its pass defense.

The Baltimore Ravens competed against the Pittsburgh Steelers up until Week 16 before losing to their bitter rivals in a run at the AFC North title. With pending free agents and older defenders within the front seven, should general manager Ozzie Newsome target the defensive line in the first round?

Before matching ideal picks with the three teams above, we'll take a look at projected first-round picks for all 32 clubs.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick/Team Player Position School 1. Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 2. San Francisco 49ers Myles Garrett EDGE Texas A&M 3. Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 4. Jacksonville Jaguars Cam Robinson OT Alabama 5. Tennessee Titans Teez Tabor CB Florida 6. New York Jets Jamal Adams SS LSU 7. Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 8. Carolina Panthers Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 9. Cincinnati Bengals Desmond King CB Iowa 10. Buffalo Bills Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 11. New Orleans Saints Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson 12. Cleveland Browns Reuben Foster LB Ohio State 13. Arizona Cardinals Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 14. Philadelphia Eagles Mike Williams WR Clemson 15. Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 16. Baltimore Ravens Taco Charlton DE Michigan 17. Washington Redskins Tim Williams LB Alabama 18. Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Ross WR Washington 20. Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21. Detroit Lions Leonard Fournette RB LSU 22. Miami Dolphins DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 23. New York Giants Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 24. Oakland Raiders Raekwon McMillan LB Ohio State 25. Houston Texans Chris Wormley DT Michigan 26. Seattle Seahawks Roderick Johnson OT Florida State 27. Kansas City Chiefs Jarrad Davis LB Florida 28. Dallas Cowboys Sidney Jones CB Washington 29. Green Bay Packers Solomon Thomas DE Ohio State 30. Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 31. Atlanta Falcons Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 32. New England Patriots Haason Reddick LB Temple 2017 NFL Mock Draft

5. Tennessee Titans, Teez Tabor, CB

The Titans pass defense stood out as the team's Achilles' heel this past season. In order to establish a true, hard-nosed approach on both sides of the ball, the front office should add a cornerback who can neutralize the opposition's best receiver. Tennessee allowed seven 300-yard passing performances in 2016.

Within a few games, Florida defensive back Teez Tabor could become the No. 1 cornerback for the Titans. For many scouts and draft gurus, including Optimum Scouting's Eric Galko, Tabor ranks as the top cornerback in this year's class:

#Florida’s Jalen Tabor currently our top CB (assuming he declares). He + fellow CB Wilson both should be high picks: https://t.co/JJLU3w048N pic.twitter.com/QfIGS8ZBBx — Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting) January 2, 2017

As shown above, Tabor can play aggressively on short pass routes, but he's also capable of blanketing deep threats. CBSSports.com draft analyst Rob Rang views him as a smaller version of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.

"Though not quite as big as the Cardinals' Pro Bowler (and certainly less reliable off the field), Tabor boasts a similar brand of pure athleticism, seamlessly changing directions and accelerating to shadow receivers in much the same that Peterson has since being selected No. 5 overall back in 2011," Rang wrote.

8. Carolina Panthers, Derek Barnett, DE

Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett should hear his name called within the top 10 selections. NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt agrees with that assessment:

Looking forward to speaking with Tennessee DE Derek Barnett. He's a top-10 pick, in my estimation. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 12, 2017

Defensive ends Mario Addison and Charles Johnson have expiring contracts with the Panthers, per Spotrac.

Nonetheless, ESPN.com's David Newton expects the team to re-sign Addison, who racked up 9.5 sacks this season.

"Addison, 29, is far from the outside," Newton said. "He's in position to be one of Carolina's top free-agent priorities, if not the top."

Even with Addison back in the mix, Johnson turns 31 in July and dealt with injuries over the past two seasons. He has accumulated five sacks since the 2014 season. Kony Ealy, who also rushes off the edge, has only started 15 games over the past three years.

Barnett flashed as a pass-rushing wrecking ball during his freshman year in which he logged nine sacks. Pro Football Focus rated him the second-best edge-rusher behind Texas A&M's Myles Garrett among the draftees:

Top edge defenders -- 2017 NFL draft

Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

Derek Barnett, Tenn.

Tim Williams, Alabama



Big Board: https://t.co/AmzLTCo1Xa pic.twitter.com/ozjBzacfnF — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 17, 2017

The Panthers have needs at other positions, but Barnett would hold great value at No. 8. Keep in mind, the Panthers drafted two rookies who started 11 or more games in 2016. Next year, an improved pass rush would help coverage on the back end.

16. Baltimore Ravens, Taco Charlton, DE

The creaking noise you hear comes from the Ravens pass rush, led by 34-year-old Terrell Suggs. It seems like just yesterday Ray Lewis turned the reins over to No. 55 after their Super Bowl XLVII victory. Now, it's time to add firepower alongside the veteran outside linebacker.

The top-tier pass-rushers won't be available after the first 12 selections, which leaves the Ravens gauging potential among the second-tier defenders. On a veteran Michigan defense, edge-rusher Taco Charlton left his mark on the 2016 season. He notched 10 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

With his skill set, Charlton can deliver early results and develop into a key piece within the Ravens front seven as the sun sets on Suggs' career. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller sees the Michigan product as an impact player for the Miami Dolphins six slots later:

Really like DE Taco Charlton for Miami if he's there. Get younger at DE and an instant-impact player. https://t.co/GelL3u2aBu — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 13, 2017

If Miller perceives Charlton as a rookie contributor for the Dolphins, he could inject some juice into Baltimore's defensive line. He doesn't have to replace Suggs' leadership skills, but it's important for the Ravens to maintain their rough-and-tumble identity in the trenches.

Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

