Philip Rivers Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz, Speculation Surrounding Chargers QB

The Los Angeles Chargers' move to the City of Angels has not been a smooth one. On Tuesday, rumors began to swirl that the team's quarterback was not happy with the new situation.

Rivers Denies Trade Rumors

Tuesday, Jan. 17

According to Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post, Philip Rivers was disappointed with the team's relocation and tried to force a trade to the San Francisco 49ers. Schultz also said Rivers wanted a say in who his new team hired as general manager and head coach.

Schultz later clarified his report:

Important to note that Rivers isn't forcing a trade as I've discussed. His denial is consistent w/that. He's now open to playing elsewhere. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 17, 2017

ESPN's Jim Trotter asked Rivers about Schultz's report, and the quarterback responded: "News to me."

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided more from Rivers:

One more time, Philip Rivers is not pushing a trade to 49ers. He has no-trade clause. He's fine with LA. From Philip. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) January 17, 2017

This came on the same day as new head Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn's introductory news conference.

Even that didn't go smoothly, as Andrew Luria of Fox 5 in San Diego shared:

Anthony Lynn, we are pumped. We are so proud to have you here in America's Finest City, er... Enjoy La La Land. Oops. pic.twitter.com/3NEAmJVIVD — Andrew Luria (@AndrewLuria) January 17, 2017

Rivers, who is the Chargers' all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, has made it known since 2015 that he would be uneasy with a move to Los Angeles, via Dan Hanzus of NFL.com.

Even then, it was rumored the Chargers would trade him, and the Tennessee Titans were tabbed as the team that would land the veteran passer, via NFL.com's Adam Schein.

Fast-forward to 2017, and the team's announcement that it would be moving left Rivers "a little bit numb," as he said on Hardwick and Richards (via R. Stickney of NBC 7 San Diego).

Rivers, however, also said: "I'm not going to be there 13 years, but I'm going to give them all I got for the short time I got left."

The 35-year-old is set to make $35 million in base salary over the last three years of his contract with the team, according to Spotrac.