A savior is on its way to Gotham—and we're not talking about Captain America or the Dark Knight.

Spring Training will soon arrive to save New York sports fans from what has been a frustrating, hair-pulling winter of discontent, filled with underperforming teams and contenders with more holes than the Swiss cheese on a Reuben sandwich from the dearly departed Carnegie Deli.

Pitchers and catchers are set to descend upon Port St. Lucie, Florida, in just a few weeks as the New York Mets officially get the 2017 season underway.

The Mets, who lost the National League Wild Card Game in 2016, will be looking to not only get through camp healthy, but ready to hit the ground running as they embark on a journey that hopefully culminates with the team's second NL East crown since 2015.

While health will be a focal point of camp, the Mets have some questions that must be answered and a position battle or two to be decided before Opening Day rolls around. We'll attempt to fill in the blanks on the pages that follow.