Chris Simms' All-22 Team from NFL Divisional Playoffs

I had my dad on speed dial after I played the Packers back in 2008.

We were the eventual AFC No. 1 seed. The opposing quarterback was a third-year kid with less than one season of experience. But my dad thought he was something special when he took back-to-back summer trips up in Wisconsin, watching him warm up with Brett Favre. I was calling to tell him he was right all along.

"Oh, I know, Christopher," I remember him saying. "The first year, he looked OK. The second year, I went up there and he looked so comfortable. Now he looks like one of the best throwers in football."

And in that instant—the moment when my Super Bowl MVP father levied his "best thrower of the football" award—everything changed. I stopped looking at Aaron Rodgers as a Favre heir. I started looking at him as a player all his own—a quarterbacking unicorn who'd develop a quicker release than Dan Marino, faster feet than Russell Wilson and a stronger arm than the guy who preceded him.

You'll run into a lot of Rodgers-related thinkpieces now that the Packers' playoff bandwagon is at full speed. Don't let their hyperbole chip away at the one consistent message I’ve been hammering home since I saw Rodgers in person eight years ago (and in almost every All-22 team I've posted for Bleacher Report). Rodgers is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen—and truly the best in history. And he was operating at that level long before a few Hail Marys or dazzling sideline throws.