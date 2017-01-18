MLB Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Stack Up 1 Month from Spring Training

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Since these rankings were last updated, Edwin Encarnacion joined the Cleveland Indians, while Jose Bautista found his way back to Toronto.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images Since these rankings were last updated, Edwin Encarnacion joined the Cleveland Indians, while Jose Bautista found his way back to Toronto.

There's a light at the end of the tunnel, baseball fans.

Pitchers and catchers are set to begin reporting to spring training in less than a month, as we come down the homestretch of another long and eventful MLB offseason.

With that said, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 teams stack up around the league.

This will be the second time we've updated our power rankings since the conclusion of the regular season, with the first coming just after the winter meetings wrapped up on Dec. 8, so here are a few things to keep in mind:

Offseason rankings are not necessarily meant to be a prediction for the year ahead. Instead, they are a look at how teams would stack up with the rosters they have if the season started today.

These rankings will be updated several more times between now and the start of the 2017 campaign, so if your favorite club is lower than you'd like, there's still time.

A team dropping in the rankings is not necessarily an indication that they've gotten worse since the last rankings, but often a case of a team below them simply pulling ahead.

Included for each team is a look an updated look at each club's offseason activity and a preliminary 25-man roster.

Note: Players listed in bold on projected rosters indicate newcomers. An (R) next to a player indicates that his rookie status is intact.