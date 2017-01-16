Mason Crosby and Dan Bailey Set Multiple Records with Late-Game Kicks

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey combined to kick three field goals of 50-plus yards in the final two minutes of Sunday's divisional-round game.

The duo converted four total field goals from at least 50 yards out Sunday, becoming the first pair of kickers to make more than two from that distance in a playoff game, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN).

It was also the first time in NFL history—including the regular season—that three field goals have been made of 50-plus yards in the fourth quarter, let alone the final two minutes.

Crosby and Bailey converted two field goals each from over 50 yards away, representing just the third time in NFL history that four have been made from that distance in the same game. The previous two games featuring four made field goals of that distance were between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals (2004) and the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans (2011), according to the same report.

While some of the achievements have occurred before, it's hard to imagine any have come under the same set of circumstances nor the pressure each of the two place-kickers faced.

In fact, Crosby had never made two 50-plus-yard field goals in a single game prior to Sunday and was 0-for-4 on potential tying or go-ahead field goals from that distance in the fourth quarter or overtime, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Crosby's last field goal as time expired was actually the longest game-winning kick in NFL postseason history, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via Randall Liu). The conversion moved the Packers into the NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons while simultaneously ending a promising season for the Cowboys.