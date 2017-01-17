NFL Mock Draft 2017: Latest 1st-Round Projections for Top College Prospects

And then there were four. The weekend's series of playoff games left us with just four teams alive, meaning 28 are tabulating their offseason plans.

The San Francisco 49ers are the only team remaining without a head coach; that means 27 have already begun looking forward to free agency and the draft. The former comes first, but the latter remains at the forefront of most teams' minds.

Free agency is about recycled players from old teams. Draft day springs new hope and the potential of adding a foundational player who will be around for the next decade. Fans may reluctantly buy the new jersey of a free-agent acquisition; they'll rush to the team website for their first-round pick.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how things could play out heading into Championship Game Weekend.

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 6 New York Jets Tim Williams LB Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Mike Williams WR Clemson 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster LB Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 15 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 16 Baltimore Ravens Charles Harris DE Missouri 17 Washington JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 20 Denver Broncos Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 21 Detroit Lions Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor CB Florida 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard TE Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Sidney Jones CB Washington 25 Houston Texans Carl Lawson LB Auburn 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney OG Indiana 27 Kansas City Chiefs Jarrad Davis LB Florida 28 Dallas Cowboys Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 29 Green Bay Packers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 31 Atlanta Falcons Jake Butt TE Michigan 32 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei DT Utah

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

The Cleveland Browns have what feels like a self-explanatory pick at No. 1. Jonathan Allen of Alabama has a claim, but the Browns are moving to an attacking-style defense under new coordinator Gregg Williams. Allen is versatile enough to play inside and out on the defensive line. Garrett, on the other hand, could anchor an entire pass rush from the outside.

The Texas A&M product is double-digit sacks waiting to happen, a 6'5", 262-pound beast of a person who hasn't lost a step as he's put on muscle weight in college.

The Browns could roll the dice on a quarterback, but they passed on Carson Wentz a year ago. This front office seems committed to a long-term rebuild. There are more than enough holes on the roster for the Browns to take Garrett here and wait another year for a quarterback.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Here's to hoping this Mike Williams turns out a little better than the others. Clemson's Mike Williams, like the others, is a preternatural talent who racked up big plays and touchdowns at the collegiate level and was a saving grace for his quarterback.

The Panthers passing offense took a major step back in 2016, with quarterback Cam Newton setting a number of career worsts—particularly in rate stats and downfield passing. Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olsen remain solid targets, but Newton needs a more dynamic No. 2 wide receiver than Ted Ginn.

Slotting Williams into that spot next year, with plans of eventually having him be the No. 1, is a good way to start rebuilding an offense that needs some fresh wrinkles.

Number TBD , Team TBD : Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Let's play the game where we avoid people angrily emailing and tweeting at me to ask where Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is. I'm not going to grandstand and say Watson will not be a first-round pick; the overwhelming odds are that he will be.

But we're not mocking up fake trades in this scenario. The full draft order is not even set. It is always a little nonsensical when mock drafts, an inherently flawed process with a 0 percent chance of getting everything right, start going into fan fiction and mocking trades.

If every team stays where it is and there is no movement, there isn't an easy landing spot for Watson in Round 1 unless he unseats North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky as the draft's top quarterback.

The Houston Texans could make some sense at No. 25, but they're a year removed from investing a Brink's truck in Brock Osweiler. I doubt they're going to give up on him already. The best option for Watson is a team trading back into the first round, which would give you the usual suspects atop the first round.

The Browns, 49ers, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills could all move back into Round 1 for Watson in the mid-20s.