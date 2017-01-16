NFL Draft 2017: Selection Order and Mock Draft (Post-Divisional Round)

Talent such as Clemson's Mike Williams continues to stick near the top of draft boards.

The four teams eliminated from the postseason in the divisional round could write lengthy postmortems—but it is better to start looking ahead to a loaded draft class.

Fans can handle the regrets and analysis. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys came in too confident and blitzed Aaron Rodgers too often. No, the Seattle Seahawks didn't handle a much-deserved loss very well.

But the upcoming class provides reassurances, even for fans. The past few offerings have been deep, and the 2017 class makes the trend look more like a norm than an exception. Even teams with finalized slots near the end of the first round can pick up a high-impact contributor.

Let's take a look at the updated draft order and mock the first round based on team need and prospect value.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 7 San Diego Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami 13 Arizona Cardinals Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) John Ross, WR, Washington 16 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 17 Washington Redskins Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 28 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 30 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 31 Green Bay Packers Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

Notable Picks

5. Tennessee Titans (from LA): Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Look, the Tennessee Titans didn't finish the year like most would have hoped. But a 9-7 campaign that nearly won the AFC South was a huge step for the young team led by Marcus Mariota.

As a bonus, everyone knew the team would clutch a top-five pick thanks to a prior deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans need to use that pick to get Mariota some help. Narrowing down the "where" isn't hard—he only suffered 23 sacks on the year and DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry form a great one-two combo in the backfield. Plus, Tennesse's defense grabbed 40 sacks, allowed just 23.6 points per game and ranked second against the run, permitting 88.3 yards per game.

Now look at what Mariota's pass-catchers did:

NAME REC TAR YDS TD Rishard Matthews 65 108 945 9 Delanie Walker 65 102 800 7 Tajae Sharpe 41 83 522 2 ESPN.com.

Tennessee can't keep dancing around that hole. Mariota is already one of the league's better passers, yet look at the catch-to-target ratio for those players.

Clemson's Mike Williams could fix many of these problems. Opposing defenses won't have a choice but to respect the 6'3", 225-pound receiver on the boundary. He just posted 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, and he encountered few who could line up with him. That culminated in 90-plus-yard performances in each of Clemson's College Football Playoff matchups (Ohio State and Alabama).

Williams could stretch defenses thin for Mariota in a way current members of the roster can't. This pick would be great value for the Titans.

12. Cleveland Browns (from PHI): Brad Kaaya , QB, Miami

One doesn't need to follow the Cleveland Browns closely to know there is a new culture and actual blueprint to success engulfing the organization.

Cleveland only won a single game this past year, yet new head coach Hue Jackson remains. The Browns seem committed to the current path and have a nice talent base to build around, provided guys like Terrelle Pryor Sr. stick.

In the infancy stages of a rebuild, a team like Cleveland needs to understand the balance between drafting for need versus targeting the best player available. Few rebuilding clubs get a pair of picks in the top 12, though, so the Browns sit in a unique position to check both boxes.

Myles Garrett is the best player in the draft at No. 1, and he would provide another foundation block for the defense. At No. 12, Miami's Brad Kaaya could be a potential franchise quarterback.

Kaaya will have a hard time standing out from prospects like DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes II, but that's more a nod to the QB depth of the class than a knock on the former Hurricanes star.

At 6'4" and 215 pounds, Kaaya looks like a prototypical pro quarterback and boasts three years of starting experience, including 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions as a junior.

Kaaya's allure (unless he tanks on the path to the draft) comes from his years of experience and moldable upside. Dating back to his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals and Andy Dalton, Jackson likes guys with proven experience and realistic upside.

Kaaya wouldn't have to start as a rookie, increasing his shot at long-term success and perhaps making him the player who could break Cleaveland's quarterback curse.

26. Seattle Seahawks: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

It's not hard to see where the Seahawks went wrong.

The defense played up to its reputation for most of 2016. But the offense sputtered and Russell Wilson was hobbled at times while suffering 41 sacks. Against the Atlanta Falcons, the season-ending 36-20 loss, Wilson was under constant fire and took three sacks while going 17-of-30 with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions.

Sometimes it is best to follow the money in football. ESPN Stats & Info proved this theory well:

The Seahawks spent a league-low $6.5 million on their offensive line (cap value). The Giants were 31st at $13.6 million. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2017

Drafting an offensive tackle in the first round doesn't wildly up the money value of the unit, but it's a step in the right direction.

It's hard to go wrong with Alabama product Cam Robinson, both because of where and how he played and the fact he comes in at 6'6" and 310 pounds.

As CBSSports.com's Rob Rang pointed out, issues surrounding Robinson might cause a drop on draft day: "Scouts will have to do their homework on Robinson's off-field issues, but on the field, he's shown toughness, strength and athleticism—attributes which will help him quickly earn a starting role early in his NFL career, though not necessarily on the blindside."

Seattle will happily scoop Robinson out of his fall if everything checks out and it means a notable improvement in the trenches.

Maybe some consider grabbing an offensive lineman boring, but it's better to be boring with smart roster building than make flashy picks and stutter for years while wasting a guy like Wilson.

