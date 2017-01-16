NFL Playoffs 2017: Takeaways from Packers vs. Cowboys and Steelers vs. Chiefs

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league. This was never more evident than during Sunday's divisional round of the playoffs.

After two blowouts in which Tom Brady and Matt Ryan led their teams to victories, two fantastic contests ensued the following day.

Aaron Rodgers proved he isn't infallible during the Green Bay Packers' 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but he's still the best in the business when he's at peak form. Rodgers threw for 356 yards, a pair of touchdowns and his first interception since Week 10 of the regular season. But he made outstanding throw after outstanding throw, particularly with the game on the line, and the Packers will now prepare for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys should be dejected after the loss, but the future is bright with Dak Prescott behind center.

Even when running back Le'Veon Bell dominated during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 18-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Mike Tomlin put the ball in Ben Roethlisberger's hands on the most crucial third down of the season to secure the win and the right to play in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

With the conference championship games set, let's look back to see what everyone learned during the divisional round of the playoffs.