NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Peyton Manning, Jack Del Rio and More

Half of the NFC and AFC title games are set after Saturday's action saw the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots dominate at home.

With just six teams left standing from the NFL's 2016 season, 24 others are preparing for a long offseason in which they'll try to improve their rosters and personnel.

That includes tweaks off the field too, as plenty of rumors about head coaches, coordinators and front office members are swirling around.

Will Peyton Manning Head to the Front Office?

One of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game has been out of football for almost an entire year.

While he hasn't been far from public view, thanks to numerous cameos on television, Manning's name began to pop up around his former team, the Indianapolis Colts.

On Saturday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Colts owner Jim Irsay "made [a] strong push," for Manning to become the team's "head of football."

Ideally, the head coach he would be working with is ESPN analyst Jon Gruden. But ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gruden will not leave the TV booth.

To make things worse for Irsay's future plans, Bob Kravitz of WTHR was told by multiple sources on Saturday that it is "unlikely" Manning will join the Colts.

Manning spent the first 14 years of his NFL career with the Colts from 1998 to 2011, winning Super Bowl XLI and four MVP awards. He added another ring and MVP during his four-year stint with the Denver Broncos.

Jack Del Rio Will Likely Be Rewarded for Big 2016 Season

For the first time since 2002, the Oakland Raiders made the postseason. They did so after a 12-4 season, which was their best record since 2000.

While things fell apart down the stretch after quarterback Derek Carr went down with an injury, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio will probably see his stay in Oakland prolonged, according to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora:

Raiders talks with Jack Del Rio on an extension will begin soon. He's an obvious coach of the year candidate. Mark Davis very pleased — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 14, 2017

Del Rio initially signed a four-year deal to become the Raiders head coach in January 2015, per La Canfora.

In his two years in Oakland, the Raiders are 19-13, which is the team's best two-year stretch since the early 2000s, when the team won the AFC Championship in 2002.

Chargers Looking to Round Out Coaching Staff

It's been an interesting few days for the now-Los Angeles Chargers.

After announcing on Thursday that the team was relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles and changing its logo multiple times in a two-day span, the team hired Anthony Lynn as its head coach on Friday.

Los Angeles still has a vacancy at defensive coordinator, but ESPN NFL Insider Rand Getlin was told that Gus Bradley is the "front-runner" for the position.

Bradley was most recently the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for four years. But after never winning more than five games in a season, he was dismissed toward the end of 2016.

Prior to his head coaching stint, Bradley was the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and helped develop the unit that won Super Bowl XLVIII.

In his final season with the Seahawks in 2012, Bradley's defense allowed the fewest points in the league and the fourth-fewest yards.

The Chargers could benefit from Bradley's defensive expertise, as they allowed the fourth-most points in the NFL during their final season in San Diego.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.