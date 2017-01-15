Packers vs. Cowboys: TV Schedule, Predictions for 2017 NFC Divisional Game

Every once in a while, sports fans are witnesses to streaks of utter greatness, when athletes make the world-class athletes around them look like mortals.

We saw that with Katie Ledecky in Olympic pools last summer as she crushed her opponents in long-distance races.

We're seeing it now with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook averaging a triple-double and almost single-handedly putting his team in NBA playoff contention.

On the football field, it's happening with Aaron Rodgers, who is destroying opponents at will even though he has no consistent running game at his disposal (he is, in fact, the second-leading rusher on the team).

On paper, the Cowboys are the better team in this playoff matchup, but is this a case where one player is simply playing so well that he wills his team to a win with his play alone?

Let's take a look at the game details and answer that question.

Game Details

When: Sunday, January 15 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Television: Fox

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 51.5

Spread: Dallas (-5.5)

Prediction 1: Elliott Continues His Own Torrid Pace

As good as Rodgers has been, let's not forget how great Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been this season. Zeke gained 1,994 total yards and scored 16 touchdowns in 15 games (he sat a Week 17 contest against Philadelphia to rest up for the postseason) in his rookie year.

Elliott also rushed for 157 yards when these two teams last played, a 30-16 Cowboys win at Lambeau Field.

The Cowboys' offensive line is one of the best (if not the best) in the game, while the Packers' defense has been inconsistent all season, ranging from allowing monster 40-plus-point games to holding a potent Seattle offense to 10 points.

The guess here is that the true Packers defense is somewhere in the middle, leading to a mismatch against the fantastic Cowboys rushing attack.

Prediction 2: Rodgers Has Another Big Day

It's not smart to bet against Rodgers at the moment. The Packers quarterback has 22 touchdowns and no interceptions to his name in his last eight games. In fact, Rodgers has thrown for at least 300 yards and four touchdowns in each of his last three starts.

Although superstar wideout Jordy Nelson will miss this game with a rib injury, Rodgers can still throw to wide receivers Davante Adams (12 touchdowns) and Randall Cobb (three touchdowns against the Giants last Sunday).

The Cowboys' pass defense ranked a mediocre 18th this season, per Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings. Rodgers can take advantage of Dallas despite the loss of Nelson, and he can find his other teammates for a few scores.

Prediction 3: Cowboys 27, Packers 24

The problem Rodgers faces is that he may only have so many possessions to score Sunday. Elliott and the Cowboys could conceivably possess the ball for 35 minutes, leading to fewer scoring opportunities for the Pack.

Furthermore, the Packers' secondary is banged up (cornerbacks Quinten Rollins and Damarious Randall are questionable), and wide receiver Dez Bryant, who did not play the last time these two teams met, will be suiting up.

Bryant can exploit this Packers defense, who can't double-cover Dez like they did Odell Beckham Jr. last weekend because they'll need more hands on deck to stop the formidable Cowboys run.

The edge here goes to the Cowboys, but Rodgers will keep it close.