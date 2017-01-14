NFL Draft 2017: Final Mock Draft Predictions Before Divisional Games

For now, Myles Garrett looks like the top pick in the 2017 NFL draft and Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson look like the top quarterbacks.

Again, that's for now.

Things change around the draft at a blinding pace. Draft boards from this timeframe look quite different from those before the actual event itself. The stock market undergoes more dramatic changes than a team picking up its bags and leaving town for a new city thanks to workouts, interviews and the combine, among anything else prospects happen to do.

Given the current stock market, though, it isn't too hard to think how the draft might unfold. Before more teams say goodbye to the playoffs or further Lombardi Trophy ambitions, here is a look at a full mock draft.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 7 San Diego Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami 13 Arizona Cardinals Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) John Ross, WR, Washington 16 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 17 Washington Redskins Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Green Bay Packers Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 27 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 28 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 29 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 30 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 31 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

Analyzing Fits for Top Prospects

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

The debate between Garrett and Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is just getting underway.

By the time the draft rolls around, it is hard to imagine a team in need going wrong with either guy. In this scenario, the only thing keeping them from going in back-to-back selections is the all-important need for rebuilding teams to grab potential franchise quarterbacks.

Allen comes in at 6'3" and 291 pounds, great NFL size he has employed to become one of college football's most disruptive players. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted some of his strengths:

Jonathan Allen. Knows my how to use length. And he's explosive enough to counter and close. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2017

The smart use of his size and explosive athleticism, not to mention violent hands, makes Allen a surefire contributor at the next level.

The Jacksonville Jaguars would love a guy like Allen at No. 4, especially as the new regime will likely continue to roll with Blake Bortles on offense. The team needs some help on the defensive side of the ball after only tallying 33 sacks last year.

Should Allen morph into a 10-sack player, he forms a dangerous rushing front with 2015 No. 3 pick Dante Fowler Jr. on the opposite end. There are few better places for Allen to land when it comes to fit and need.

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Great to see Ryan Ramczyk recognized as an All-American by SportsOnEarth.com. #OnWisconsin A photo posted by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:50am PST

Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk has yet to break into household-name territory.

It's only a matter of time.

Ramczyk is a nasty offensive tackle, which is a good thing when it comes to offensive tackles. So is Wisconsin's reputation for churning out quality NFL linemen. Ramczyk, at 6'6" and 314 pounds, is merely the latest.

Other than elite measurements, Ramczyk is a freak athlete who will put on an absolute show at workouts. CBSSports.com's Rob Rang broke down some of his best traits:

He eases off the snap, sliding left with light feet and bent knees waiting for the defender to come to him. The coordination between his upper and lower body is impressive, as Ramczyk keeps his feet sliding while shooting his hands into the chest of opponents. From there, Ramczyk's long arms and strength typically take over, essentially ending the play for the defender.

The biggest knock on Ramczyk is a lack of experience at the top level of collegiate football. Given how often he easily put defenders on skates and drove them back into the secondary, not to mention how he protected the quarterback, this knock looks more foolish the longer someone watches the film.

Rest assured the Los Angeles Chargers won't have a problem with the inexperience factor. Philip Rivers, now 35 years old, took 36 sacks last year. If the Chargers are serious about being competitive, Ramczyk is the type of player the front office needs to invest in right away.

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

It's always fun to envision top-tier running backs in interesting situations because the position tends to have one of the easiest transitions to the pro level.

Last year, mocking Ezekiel Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys looked like a good choice, though few would have predicted he would have the season he's had.

This year? It's all about Leonard Fournette going to the Carolina Panthers.

For those who don't know, Fournette is easily the best back in the class. He's a 6'1", 235-pound violent runner who had his best year in 2015. That year, he ran for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

The best spot for a player like Fournette is where he'll have a chance to act as an every-down back. At worst, he'll form a bit of a committee, which will keep him fresh.

Carolina offers a bit of both. The Panthers have plenty of needs, but getting Cam Newton a complementary back is one of the most important. Jonathan Stewart is a solid veteran presence, but he didn't average even four yards per carry last year on his way to 824 yards and nine touchdowns.

With the Panthers needing to lean on Newton less in the running game as he gets older, having Fournette would work wonders. The LSU product can either form a solid committee with the veteran or take over the job full time.

The Panthers need to treat Newton's long-term health more seriously and establish a balanced attack. Fournette needs a chance to explode onto the scene in a dynamic attack. That means this fit works for all parties.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

