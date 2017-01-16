Power Ranking MLB's Best Pitching Staffs for 2017 Ahead of Spring Training

2016 Ranks

Starter ERA: 4.22 (8th in MLB)

Bullpen ERA: 3.56 (8th in MLB)

Team ERA: 4.00 (8th in MLB)

Projected Pitching Staff

Rotation Bullpen LHP Chris Sale RHP Heath Hembree LHP David Price LHP Fernando Abad RHP Rick Porcello RHP Matt Barnes LHP Drew Pomeranz LHP Robbie Ross Jr. RHP Steven Wright RHP Joe Kelly RHP Tyler Thornburg LHP Eduardo Rodriguez RHP Craig Kimbrel

*RP Carson Smith (Tommy John) expected to begin the season on the DL.

Analysis

No one has added a bigger piece of the pitching staff this offseason than the Boston Red Sox did when they landed Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale in a winter meetings blockbuster.

Sale joins David Price and Rick Porcello to form a rotation trio that rivals any in baseball, and the rest of the staff has no shortage of potential either.

Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright were both All-Stars in 2016, while Eduardo Rodriguez has front-line upside and could emerge as the clear No. 4 starter in that group with a breakout season.

That being said, if anyone from that trio battling for the final two rotation spots is going to start the season in the minors, it would likely be Rodriguez as he continues to refine his secondary stuff and overall command.

A full season with Joe Kelly serving in a setup role and the offseason addition of Tyler Thornburg gives the team a pair of dynamic bridges to All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.

It's certainly a different looking bullpen than a year ago when Brad Ziegler, Koji Uehara and Junichi Tazawa filled the setup roles.

The return of Carson Smith from Tommy John surgery will be the real X-factor, as he could transform the bullpen from good to great.

Still, with six viable MLB starters, including a trio of aces and a solid group of relievers as the back of the bullpen, the Red Sox have a staff that looks like the best in baseball here in January.

All stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Contract information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.