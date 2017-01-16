Power Ranking MLB's Best Pitching Staffs for 2017 Ahead of Spring Training

Justin Berl/Getty Images
Gerrit Cole
2016 Ranks
Starter ERA: 4.67 (22nd in MLB)
Bullpen ERA: 3.57 (11th in MLB)
Team ERA: 4.21 (17th in MLB)
Projected Pitching Staff
|Rotation
|Bullpen
|
RHP Gerrit Cole
|
LHP Wade LeBlanc
|
RHP Ivan Nova
|
RHP Jared Hughes
|
RHP Jameson Taillon
|
LHP Antonio Bastardo
|
RHP Chad Kuhl
|
RHP Juan Nicasio
|
RHP Drew Hutchison
|
LHP Felipe Rivero
|
|RHP Daniel Hudson
|RHP Tyler Glasnow
|
LHP Tony Watson
Analysis
The Pittsburgh Pirates boasted one of the best pitching staffs in baseball in 2015, finishing second in the majors in team ERA (3.21), fifth in starter's ERA (3.53) and first in bullpen ERA (2.67).
What a difference a year can make.
With Francisco Liriano traded at the deadline and Jeff Locke non-tendered, the team will be relying heavily on young arms to round out the staff behind Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova, who returned on a three-year, $26 million deal.
Jameson Taillon showed enough as a rookie to earn a spot in the 2017 rotation, leaving Drew Hutchison, Chad Kuhl, Steven Brault and Tyler Glasnow to battle it out for the Nos. 4 and 5 starter jobs this spring.
If Glasnow can rein in his command, he has the stuff to join Cole at the top of the staff.
However, after walking 81 batters in 140 innings last season it's clear the 23-year-old still has work to do and a return to the minors would be in his best interest.
As for the aforementioned Cole, he battled injury in a wholly forgettable 2016 campaign and will need to return to front-line form if the Pirates have any chance of contending.
Daniel Hudson has been the one notable addition to the staff this winter, and he gives the team an alternative closer option should Tony Watson struggle in his first full-time crack at the closer's job or eventually wind up on the trade block.
It's tough to bet against a pitching staff under the tutelage of Ray Searage, but with so much riding on inexperienced arms, this looks like a middle-of-the-road group at best.