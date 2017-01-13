Deshaun Watson: Latest News, Rumors and Buzz Surrounding QB's Draft Stock

Deshaun Watson has watched his stock soar ever since the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9, and several NFL front office minds now reportedly view him as a likely first-round selection in April's draft.

Watson Projected to Land in First Half of Round 1

Friday, Jan. 13

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, "Two NFL personnel directors and one NFL general manager each predicted this week, after Monday night's national championship win, that Watson has pushed himself into the top half of the first round."

One personnel director told Schefter and Mortensen that while Watson does have noticeable flaws, he should stand out during the predraft process following a superb close to his junior season:

He's better than Vince Young. He's a better kid, a better thrower. Would I take him there? No, I would not. But what gives the kid a chance is he's a tremendous kid, unbelievable competitor with a great skill set. But he's got inconsistent accuracy and throws a lot of interceptions. But this whole thing is momentum, like stocks. His stock is rising. Everything he does between now and draft, will build. He will look great, test great, interview great. Absolutely he'll be a top-10 pick.

Schefter and Mortensen spoke to another team personnel director who came to the same conclusion despite Watson's midseason woes: "Now people are going to say, 'Wait a minutes, he's played Alabama the past couple of years really well, he won a national championship, he can be a Mariota, he can be a [Dak] Prescott, great character, great kid.' People will not want to miss him. I think he's definitely going in the top 10."

On the whole, the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist boosted his resume in 2016.

A year after he totaled 4,109 passing yards, 1,105 rushing yards and 47 total touchdowns, Watson completed 67 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,593 yards and 41 passing touchdowns. He added 164 carries—down from 207 the year before—for 624 yards and nine scores.

Plus, Watson showed up with another composed performance on the game's biggest stage against the nation's toughest defense. In Clemson's thrilling 35-31 comeback victory over Alabama, Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards on a night when he totaled four touchdowns.

Watson's stock is sure to fluctuate even more in the months ahead with the NFL Scouting Combine and workouts galore on tap, but there's no denying he's trending in the right direction.

In his latest mock draft released Friday, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had Watson penciled in to the Cleveland Browns at No. 12 overall.